Along the Burrumbuttock route to Muttaburra | Photos

Hay Runners’ drought relief totals $170m
Donated hay and other goods exceeding $170m have been moved by the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners since it began its drought relief efforts.
Ilfracombe says ‘thank you’ to Hay Runners
A presentation from a group of children representing the Ilfracombe State School received a deafening ovation at the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners’ overnight rest stop on Friday night.
Indonesia increases weight limit for live feeder cattle
Indonesia has announced an increase in the weight limit for feeder cattle from 350kg to a maximum of 450kg.
Moura mum shares training schedule for Mongol Derby
The extreme conditions Rebecca Hewitt is training in to prepare for Mongol Derby.
Dirranbandi cotton growers utilise new weather station
Cotton growers and locals given access to specific weather information.