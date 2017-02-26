The men who have been giving their time to deliver generous donations of hay to drought-stricken western Queenslanders have been returning home with experiences of a lifetime as they meet up with the people they are helping.

Faces of the Muttaburra hay run | Photos Tammy Dagan, pictured with son Dustin, got her road train licence while working for Mal and Sue Wyton at Muttaburra. She's now living in Barcaldine but couldn't help coming over to enjoy the spectacle of 140 big trucks bringing in drought relief.

Joseph and Sonja Schneider have owned a caravan repair business in Ilfracombe for seven years and have seen the benefits of successive hay runs to the region.

Barooga's David Backhouse took part in the previous hay run, to Ilfracombe in April 2016, and this time his wife Rose came along to experience it for herself.

Roma and Blackall Top Country representatives Caitlin Kennedy and Susie Doyle were on hand to help out with dinner arrangements for plenty of hungry truckies at Ilfracombe.

Cross-border mates Bim Langley, Barooga, NSW, and Mick Thomson, Cobram, Victoria, relaxing at Ilfracombe. Bim said his boss had taken part in every Burrumbuttock Hay Runners trip to date but he was filling in this time, and experiencing it for himself.

Ilfracombe ladies ready to share their stories of coping with drought included June Machim, Shona Hoolihan, Sheila Back and Lorraine Irwin.

Andy and Rod Hamilton, Brett Rasmussen, and Adam and Nathan Doyle represented the Maryborough community on the hay run, taking five trucks and 270 bales of hay, as well as 200 care packages.

Ballarat's Jodie Cheeseman met up with Glen Schmidtke from Newcastle on the hay run, another example of the friendships made while undertaking good work for other people. Glen was driving the safety vehicle and will be talking to children and Muttaburra, Aramac and Ilfracombe schools while he's in the region.

Ilfracombe youngsters Bronte Brown and Ella Pitman looking forward to their Frogs in Jelly dessert.

Unloaded hay waiting to be delivered to graziers in the Muttaburra-Hughenden region.

Camp oven stew was on the menu for the hay runners and the western Queenslanders who attended the public function at Muttaburra on Saturday night.

Aramac's Arthur and Tyson Wicks enjoyed exploring the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners merchandise truck when it arrived at Muttaburra.

Hayden Ingram, Emerald, Breann Bulger, Emerald, Gary Bulger, Bogantungan, and Calvin "Bart" and Lynn Bartley, Emerald were among the volunteers helping prepare dinner at Muttaburra. They've done the same for all three hay runs to western Queensland in the last 12 months. Breann has her own cattle brand and donated proceeds from a beast she sold recently to the cause.



Muttaburra's Cathy Hayden helped hand out care packs, which had been donated by Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Sunshine Coast communities. There were 100 each for men and women.

Muttaburra's Margaretha Siebert brought her daughter Kayla Frost and a friend from Tennant Creek, Tahlia Flanagan home from school at All Souls St Gabriel's in Charters Towers for the special event.

Peter Robertson, pictured here with wife Netta, Orielton, Muttaburra, was a bit pink after a day in the sun helping unload hay bales.

Hawkesbury region truckies, Mark and Scotto, helped Jayne Denham with their own version of Shania Twain's best-known song, at the concert held in Muttaburra at the end of the hay run.

Organiser Brendan Farrell thanking people for once again contributing to another successful hay run. Tweet Facebook of

Among them were Victorian trio Bill Heinrich, Rainbow, Phil Blake, Allansford and Ray Blake, Nullawarre.

Bill had been on the previous hay run to Ilfracombe last April and said an incident then had left a lasting impression.

“A bloke from Toowoomba jumped in my truck last year when we were at Wyandra, and gave me a hug, just to say ‘good on you’.

“Then this year his wife came all the way out again – it was amazing to see her waving to us at the Angelalla bridge.

“It’s been great to have made that connection with people, and this trip I’m finding we have more time to talk to the people we’re helping.”

Peter Edwards, Yarroweyah, Victoria.

While he originally got roped into the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners effort by his son Daniel, who works hand-in-hand with founder Brendan Farrell to ensure they run like clockwork, Peter Edwards is one of its strongest advocates.

From Cobram in Victoria, Peter works as a plant operator for the local shire and has a farm where he runs beef cattle and grows hay.



“Daniel asked to borrow my loader last year, and said I may as well come and drive it,” he said.

As a Lions Club member and CFA volunteer he’s seen his share of tragedy from bushfires, and helped distribute 526 hampers before Christmas, mainly to dairy farmers.

“You get hooked, I think. The more you give, the better you feel.”

During last April’s enormous effort to Ilfracombe, he was one of those delivering hay and goods to the Muttaburra area, when a local asked for his name and address.

Two or three months later an unsigned letter came in the mail from a student at the state school, thanking Peter for his kindness.

“It made me quite teary to be honest,” Peter said. “It made me feel very humble.

“That friendship is there all the time on these trips. We don’t do it for any monetary reward.”

He was hoping, with the help of the school principal, to find and thank the young person who took the time to write.

Bryan Moore, Hobart, his neice Ella Moore, Blackwater, and Allison Veenstra, Camperdown, Victoria, manning the merchandise shop. Allison won the chance to ride with the convoy in a raffle, which raised $5000 for the cause.

Tasmanian truck driver Bryan Moore says he’d rather come to Muttaburra for a holiday than go to the Gold Coast, describing the little outback towns as “places with character”.

He took part in the April 2016 hay run to Ilfracombe where he got to know the organisers, so it wasn’t a surprise when he fielded a phone call saying his prime mover would look awesome in front of the new Burrumbuttock Hay Runners merchandise trailer.

For Australia’s southernmost independent truck driver – he’s based in Hobart but does an interstate freight run between Sydney and Brisbane for a living, travelling back and forth across Bass Strait on the ferry, a trip from Darlington Point to Muttaburra was a walk in the park.

He was also enjoying the air-conditioned part of the job at Muttaburra, manning merchandise sales, along with Victoria’s Allison Veenstra.

She won the chance to take part in the convoy in a raffle raising money for the Hay Runners, and said she was “stoked” with her win.

“I follow the Hay Runners and really admire what everyone’s done,” she said. “It’s been awesome; I can’t believe how hard everyone works.”

Meanwhile, Ian Bramich from Tumbarumba in the NSW High Country, and Tony Davies, Wangaratta, Victoria, reminded people that it wasn’t all about the truck drivers, and that the generosity started with the people who willingly gave up their hay.



Ian loaded his truck up with 30 square and 20 round bales, while Tony had 34 rolls of lush pastoral hay on board his traytops.

“It’s from Tarcutta and it’s off some of the best country for growing hay you’ll see in Australia,” Ian said.

“Everyone’s got to watch their finances these days, and we need to acknowledge these donors have done something very special.”

It costs each of the owner-drivers a couple of thousand dollars to join in a hay run but they said the gratitude at the end means everything.

“If you’re going to do any sort of charity, this is the best one. It’s direct help that you can see,” Ian said.

The story Faces of the Muttaburra hay run | Photos first appeared on Queensland Country Life.