Junior shearer a web sensation | VIDEO

Charlie Dunn

The Riverina’s littlest shearer has become an internet sensation after a video went viral on Saturday.

Five-year-old Charlie Dunn, who lives and breathes shearing, was featured in a short video by AJ+, a subsidiary of Al Jazeera.



In the video, which was posted to Facebook, Charlie can be seen shearing a lamb and helping out in the shed. According to his mum, Donna, Charlie started shearing his teddy bears when he was just two years old.

“He lives and breathes it,” she said.

Watch Charlie in action below.

