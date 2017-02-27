Cattle Council backs DEXA roll-out

BREAKING NEWS: Peak producer group Cattle Council of Australia has backed Meat and Livestock Australia’s plan to install the ground breaking objective carcase measurement system DEXA on a voluntary basis in Australian meatworks.



Cattle Council councillor David Hill, Clarkwood, Clark Creek, said in a statement issued this morning, that DEXA technology was another positive step towards objective carcase measurement for the beef industry.



Mr Hill said Cattle Council would continue to work with MLA, other peak councils and industry stakeholders on how to best structure the $150 million one-off cost of the roll out.

“There are market advantages to be gained through this technology and we are committed to ongoing collaboration within the red meat industry,” Mr Hill said.

“Ongoing collaboration will only be successful if the costs associated with reducing risk and increasing reward are equitably shared, as well as any benefits.”

Cattle Council met in Canberra on Thursday and Friday last week. However, a position on MLA's P150 (DEXA) plan was not annouonced until today.



