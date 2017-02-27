QUEENSLAND agricultural identity Georgie Somerset has joined to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) board, giving voice to rural and regional Australia.

Mrs Somerset has been appointed as a non-executive director for the next five years and is the only regional representative on the eight-member ABC Board.

AgForce president Grant Maudsley congratulated Mrs Somerset on her well-deserved appointment and described it as a massive win for Queensland producers.

"Georgie has worked tirelessly over many years to advocate for rural and regional Queensland, all while running a family beef cattle farming business in Durong with her husband Robert," he said.

"She is a longtime AgForce member who knows first-hand the issues affecting rural and regional Queensland because she lives and breathes it."

As well as being the AgForce South East Queensland regional director and sitting on numerous AgForce committees, Georgie is also a director of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Queensland, QRAA and Children's Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

"As part of the AgForce Board Georgie is focused on telecommunications and ensuring that there is equitable access, service, affordability, data quality and quantity for all rural and remote users," Mr Maudsley said.

"Many will also know Georgie from being a founder and president of the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network which rightly earned her a spot in the Australia's 100 Women of Influence in 2014."

Mrs Somerset said she was honoured to be appointed to the ABC board.

"I believe that agriculture is a cornerstone for the Australian economy and ensuring that the agricultural community has a voice in important decision making and policy setting forums is essential," she said.

The story Georgie Somerset joins ABC board first appeared on Queensland Country Life.