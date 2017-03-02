Hort faces double biosecurity breach

DISEASE ALERTS: While cucumber green mottle mosaic virus has been detected in a commercial cucumber greenhouse in Bundaberg, new detections of the tomato potato psyllid have been discovered in Perth.

HORTICULTURE'S biosecurity firewalls are in question with the reappearance of a crop disease in Queensland last week at the same time Western Australia reported more cases of a rogue insect.​

Biosecurity Queensland confirmed yesterday cases of cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) had been found in a commercially-grown greenhouse cucumber crop in Bundaberg.

Queensland chief plant health manager, Mike Ashton, said Biosecurity Queensland had completed diagnostic testing of samples collected by its officers to confirm the presence of CGMMV at a Bundaberg business.

CGMMV has been confirmed at four sites in the Bundaberg district that are owned by the business.

All four properties have been declared ‘restricted places’ under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

“Our first priority is to continue working with the affected business to develop a management plan to eradicate the virus from the greenhouses,” Mr Ashton said.

“While we are working with the Bundaberg facility to minimise disruption to their business as much as possible, stringent biosecurity measures have been put in place to minimise the risk of spread to other properties.

“The business owners have been very cooperative, and I commend them on their prompt action and the high level of biosecurity they already had in place prior to this detection.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers (BFVG) managing director, Bree Grima, said the organisation is working closely with Biosecurity Queensland, the Australian Melon Association and other industry partners to ensure growers and industry remain informed as the case is further investigated.

“Please know that as your regional representative organisation myself, directors and staff are working to assist the Industry in any way possible and I will be sharing further information tomorrow that may assist in reducing the virus spreading,” Ms Grima said.

“We ask growers to remain vigilant and increase their own on-farm biosecurity measures and for all Industry to be aware of the role they can play to ensure the impact of this virus is minimised.”

CGMMV was previously detected in melons on a property in Charters Towers in the north of the state in 2015 but this new detection is not thought to be related to that detection.

BQ is currently completing surveillance activities to prove the disease has been eradicated from that property.

CGMMV affects cucurbit species, such as cucumber, melons, watermelon, bitter-gourd, bottle gourd, zucchini, pumpkin and squash.

While there are no human health issues associated with the virus, it is transmitted mechanically by wounds made with cutting tools, farming equipment, or chewing insects such as beetles.

Once the virus infects a plant, there is no known cure.

The Bundaberg scenario comes at the same time the Department of Agriculture and Food Western Australia (DAFWA) confirmed further detections of the tomato potato psyllid in the Perth area.

New detections of the insect pest included commercial and backyard vegetable crops, a commercial nursery, and on seedlings at three retail outlets.

Tomato potato psyllid is an emergency plant pest, impacting Solanaceae plants including potato, tomato, eggplant, capsicum, chilli and tamarillos. It also attacks sweetpotato.

Department chief plant biosecurity officer, John van Schagen, said the department was tracing the recent movement of seedlings as a priority.

“The department is continuing surveillance to determine the spread of the pest, with more than 150 commercial properties inspected across the metropolitan and regional areas to date,” he said.

“Community reports are also being provided to the department via the MyPestGuide Reporter app.

“We are continuing to urge growers, both commercial and backyard, to check their crops and report suspect finds to the department.”

The latest detections follow the introduction of a Quarantine Area Notice across the entire metropolitan area to help prevent the spread of the pest.

The psyllid has not been detected in regional areas.

WA also suffered from outbreaks of CGMMV in the Geraldton and Carnarvon regions last year.

Industry voices concerns

GROWCOM chief executive officer, Pat Hannan, said the detection of a CGMMV again raised questions about the adequacy of existing biosecurity precautions and investment.

"This case raises concerns about the adequacy of the mandatory seed testing regimes for horticulture industries in Queensland," Mr Hannan said.

"It is concerning that despite the earlier incursions in the Northern Territory and North Queensland, potentially contaminated seed was sold to growers.

"While we commend the Queensland and Australian governments for their efforts to modernise our biosecurity legislation and streamline their activities, investment in plant biosecurity in Queensland is less than half that allocated for animal biosecurity.

"For example, there is still a concerning shortage of plant pathologists within the Queensland Department of Agriculture and it is important that we attract and mentor junior scientists to ensure that there is not a skills crisis in years to come.

Growcom was recently appointed to the Australian Government’s Plant Health Surveillance Consultative Committee which was established under the $200 million commitment to biosecurity in the Agricultural Competitiveness White Paper.

Ausveg said growers and stakeholders should look to the CGMMV National Management plan developed in 2015.

Ausveg national manager - science and extension, Dr Jessica Lye, said the plan provides guidelines for growers to undertake hygienic on-farm practices to stop the spread of the virus and was developed with the idea that over time the virus could disappear due to the successful adoption of an effective management plan.

"Ausveg and the Australian Melon Association are custodians of the plan, which can be found on the biosecurity page of the Ausveg website and also on the Australian Melon Association website," Dr Lye said.

"The National Management Plan was developed in a unique situation which resulted in government and industry working together to formulate the management plan.

"The success in the plan’s development demonstrates the benefits that can result from effective collaboration between government and industry.

"It is important that industry and government use the plan as a guide for long term management, integrating activities outlined in the plan to develop long-lasting on-farm processes for growers.

An election issue?

THE tomato potato psyllid detection in WA comes as the state heads to an election next month.

Speaking on one of the policy priorities as part of its State Election Policy Platform, WAFarmers president, Tony York, said WA’s enviable biosecurity status yielded significant benefits but that there was scope for streamlining and amalgamating of biosecurity resources, and providing transparency and accountability to industry, government and the state.

“In addition to benefiting public health, our status as a clean and green state has helped to provide WA’s agricultural industries with access to premium export markets, which has generated significant revenue for the state,” he said.

“Despite this advantageous position, exotic and other emergency livestock and arable diseases remain ongoing threats, the complexity of which is increasing in line with growing international trade and travel, changing agricultural practices and the impact of climate change.

“While the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act functions well to protect WA biosecurity interests, there are significant program and funding overlaps between state and federal biosecurity activities.

“Over the last 12 months, WAFarmers and other stakeholders have encountered considerable difficulty in obtaining funding details and records regarding the plethora of biosecurity related activities, which is a serious discrepancy that needs urgent attention.