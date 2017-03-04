Big bucks go into Asian market strategy

A WHOPPING $16.5 million will be used to secure the presence of Australian horticulture products in Asian markets.

Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA), in partnership with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (QDAF), last week announced the monetary commitment to the national four-year project that will explore a tightening of export operations along all stages of the supply chain.

This will include packaging, storage and transportation.

The aim is to ensure Asian end-buyers are getting the best fruit, vegetables and nut products possible.

The project is being delivered as part of HIA's new co-investment initiative addressing key issues facing Australian horticulture industries.

About 10 per cent of Australian horticulture production is exported at a value of more than $2 billion dollars.

Over the past five years, exports to Asia – in particular China, Hong Kong and Japan, have risen by almost 170pc.

HIA chief executive, John Lloyd, said it was no secret Australian produce was popular in Asian markets because it was recognised as high-quality and safe with a strong aesthetic.

“We look forward to working with the Qld Government, and industry, to help propel the

nation’s export offering to the next level,” Mr Lloyd said.

According to Mr Lloyd, the monitoring of conditions from farm to import customer was rarely done, so the project will help growers better understand the condition of their products on arrival and their products’ ability to withstand in-country distribution to the retailer and consumer.

QDAF project leader, Dr Peter Hofman, said Australian growers had a firm

appetite to increase export trade and a number of leading producers had already shown

their interest in participating in case studies that will be undertaken as part of the project.

“Project partner DEDJTR Victoria will work closely with temperate fruit export chains

including stonefruit and table grapes," Dr Hofman said.

"Montague Fresh is a key industry collaborator working to optimise export chains for fresh stonefruit to new and existing Asian markets, particularly nectarines to China.

Qld agriculture minister, Bill Byrne, said his state had a hard-earned reputation for superior products with Asian consumers and this investment had an eye on retaining and expanding lucrative Asian markets.

“We will be working across commodities and producers to make sure they are aware of the latest developments along the supply chain, and they have access to implementing this technology from the packing shed to the consumer’s shopping basket," Mr Byrne said.

“While mango, citrus and stonefruit are already on board, we want other commodities to access the project because we want all of our horticulture industries to become export ready.

“Our rural industries underpin Queensland’s economy, and this project will enhance our horticultural exports and allow us to meet the ever-increasing demand from Asian markets.”

One of the foundation partners, mango grower and exporter Manbulloo, reported it had already seen the value of the project through a scoping study to Korea and China this season.

Manbulloo quality and supply chain manager, Scott Ledger, said the knowledge they gained from monitoring their supply chain had already proved the worth of the project for them.

“It will build on our current knowledge by developing real time monitoring systems that will enable us to deliver a more consistent, high quality product into these exciting markets,” he said.