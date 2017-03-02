Holmes a Court buys into livestock shipper, Wellard

One of Australia’s largest cattle producers, Heytesbury Limited, has picked up a 9.57 per cent stake in big livestock exporter Wellard.

The Holmes a Court family company yesterday bought 37.9 million shares from Pakistani meat trader Tariq Butt’s Butt Nominees for 21 cents each – two cents above the share market’s closing price on Wednesday.

Wellard, which ships cattle, sheep and goats worldwide, has just reported a $17m net loss for the first half of this financial year.



Record prices for Australian beef cattle and scarce supplies saw the company spending an extra 18pc on its export sales costs, resulting in a 67pc drop in gross profit to $16.3m.



The company paid 76 cents a kilogram more for its cattle in the first half of 2016-17 than the previous year, however its half-year loss was a slight improvement on the $23.9m lost in the same six months last year.

Heytesbury, owned by Paul Holmes à Court, lodged its substantial shareholder notice with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Wednesday night.

Heytesbury Cattle Company owns six stations spanning 2.5m hectares across the Northern Territory and eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia, running about 160,000 cattle.

The company’s holdings include the famed Victoria River Downs in the NT’s Top End, established in 1883.

“It was welcome news to see such a highly respected businessman with direct and relevant sector experience and investment in beef cattle choosing to invest in Wellard,” said chief executive officer and prominent shareholder, Mauro Balzarini.



“Heytesbury has supplied Wellard with cattle for a long time, so its management has a strong understanding of both our business and the opportunities available to it.”

WA-based Wellard is Australia’s largest cattle exporter shipping dairy and beef cattle and sheep and goats around the world for more than 30 years.

Wellard is involved in livestock selection for export, quarantine facility management, feed milling, as well as running specialised livestock carriers.

It also operates the Beaufort River Meats abattoir processing up to 2500 sheep and lambs a day in WA.

Mr Balzarini said Wellard continued to be impacted by the scarcity of cattle available for sale and historically low trading margins as increased livestock purchase prices were not able to be passed on to customers.