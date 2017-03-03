Community shines light on charity’s dark days

► RELATED: Cattlemen drive Herd of Hope | Herd of Nope? | Proof cattle went across the Bridge before



SUPPORT for the Herd of Hope, an organ donation and transplant recipient charity, is flooding in from across the country following a knockback from Transport for NSW.



Bureaucrats have knocked back the organiser’s request to use the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Roads Minister Melinda Pavey declined to weigh in on the issue.



Donations for the charity cattle drive of 40 heifers will be raised from sponsored cattle or those who join the walk following the herd. Corporate sponsors including stockyard supplier Clipex and outback outfitter Akubra are also behind the event.

Many have reacted with anger at the government’s decision.

Jugiong a small community, near Gundagai, NSW has rallied to raise funds in memory of Lui Polimeni, who became a 15 year-old organ donor after he died in a Rugby League accident last year.

People in the South Coast dairy town Bega, NSW have also contacted the organisers wanting to rally the community in support.

Daphne Benaud, widow of Australian cricket doyen Richie, has given her support behind the cause.

"Organ Donation is a wonderful gift which saves many lives but not enough people are aware of how they can help,” Mrs Benaud said.



“The Herd of Hope project is inspired by Megan, herself the recipient of a double transplant six years ago, and she and her team of supporters are working tirelessly to make this event the success it deserves."

Northern Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has also thrown her support behind the Herd of Hope.

Event organiser and kidney and pancreas transplant recipient Megan McLoughlin, from the Barossa Valley in South Australia is prepared for a fight.

Megan McLoughlin with her two children Sam (2) and Ella (10 months). Megan said her children are blessings and give her much happiness. Photo by Carla Wiese-Smith.

She is committed to increasing organ donation rates, and transplant recipient services in the bush, was too important to abandon.

“One organ donor can save 10 lives and traffic disruption is nothing to those families,” she said.

The Land is media partner for the Herd of Hope. We will continue to campaign for Herd of Hope to cross the Harbour Bridge, to raise awareness for organ donation and to improve transplant recipient services in the bush.

Visit www.herdofhope.com.au