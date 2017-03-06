Rinehart buys NT's Aroona Station

Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart has expanded her beef cattle empire in northern Australia after buying Aroona Station near Katherine in the Northern Territory.

The mining magnate's Hancock Prospecting acquired the 147,510 hectare property with 15,000 head of cattle from well-known beef producers, John and Kate McLoughlin.

"We were interested to secure Aroona because it will well complement our existing investments in the North," Ms Rinehart said.

"It is near to the `Phoenix Park’ export depot and it will assist part of the wet season growing program for “Riveren” and “Inverway” as well as help to provide better market timing options for some of Hancock Beef's Kimberley cattle stations."

Colliers International's national director of rural and agribusiness Rawdon Briggs confirmed he was the listing agent for Aroona Station but declined to comment.

Property records show Aroona Station sold for $13.5 million. It sold for $6.4 million in 2006.

Ms Rinehart became one of this country's biggest beef producers last year when Hancock Prospecting acquired the S Kidman and Company cattle properties for $386.5 million in a joint venture with Chinese partner Shanghai CRED.

Last year, Hancock Prospecting acquired Northern Territory cattle stations “Riveren” and “Inverway” covering a combined 550,000 hectares with 40,000 head of cattle from Indonesian company Japfa Santori.

Hancock Prospecting's other northern cattle investments include “Fossil Downs”, “Liveringa” and “Nerrima”.

Ms Rinehart's purchase of “Aroona” follows several other rich listers who have invested in the beef industry, most notably retail king Brett Blundy who bought the “Walhallow” cattle station aggregation in the Northern Territory for $100 million in what is possibly the largest single cattle station deal in Australian history.

According to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, beef cattle values have risen from $3.37 a kilogram in 2011-12 to $5.40 a kg in 2015-16 on the back of rising demand from Asia.



The forecast for 2016-17 is a price of $5.53.

It is understood Hancock Prospecting will use “Aroona” as a holding and backgrounder property with plans to reduce the breeder herd and put more weaners on the property.

Aroona Station, 100 kilometres west of Katherine, was the last piece of the Northern Territory owned by the McLoughlins.

The couple first ventured into the Northern Territory in 2006 when they acquired more than 1000 square kilometres of cattle farming property.

"[We] are very pleased that Gina Rinehart has bought the station because [we] are confident she will take good care of the land and her continuing investment in her stations is good news for `Aroona’ and Australian agriculture," the McLoughlins said.