Busy bees could create more jobs

BETTER pollination of agricultural and horticultural crops could create more jobs for Australia.

That's the connection made by the recently released research report, Regional Economic Multiplier Impacts and Potential Pollinator Deficits Across Crops.

The Honey Bee and Pollination Program funded the project which was led by Michael Clarke from AgEcon Plus Pty Ltd.

The research focused on a range of crops in Victoria’s Shepparton region and investigated the economic impact of not having enough insects in the area at the right time to ensure maximum pollination results.

Researchers found by increasing pollination in the Shepparton region the economy would potentially benefit from an increase of $78 million in business turnover and the creation of 106 jobs.

Chairman of the Honey Bee and Pollination Program’s advisory panel, Dr Michael Hornitzky, said the study is the first of its kind to quantify direct and indirect impacts of pollination shortfalls on the economy.

“Pollination deficits are due to under-visiting of crops by native bees, flies and beetles which can be a result of small populations of pollinators,” Dr Hornitzky said.

“If hives of honey bees are used in a crop, a pollination deficit may exist if there is poor density and strength of hives, inadequate proximity and distribution of hives within the crop, alternative honey bee targets for pollen and nectar gathering or if paid pollination services are understocked relative to best practice.”

The research also identified ways in which pollination rates can be increased, including more investment and better understanding of pollinators.

“The research will also add to the decision-maker knowledge base and contribute to the formulation of strategies to fill current pollination deficits before an exotic pest incursion potentially makes the issue worse,” Dr Hornitzky said.

“The research will ensure that policy makers, agricultural producers and bee keepers will have access to accurate data and analysis on the cost to regional communities of pollinator deficits and the potential benefit available from closing the pollinator gap.”