Wellard prospects leap with Heytesbury share buy

Troubled livestock business Wellard is not offering any immediate earnings cheer for new shareholder, the Holmes a Court family’s Heytesbury Limited, but the share market’s view of the big live export business has lifted considerably in the past week.

Heytesbury, one of Australia’s largest cattle producers and the biggest in Northern Territory, bought a 9.57 per cent stake in Wellard last week.

The deal prompted the exporter’s flagging share price to rebound more than 35pc in the following few days, hitting almost 30 cents a share early this week.

The Holmes a Court investment coincided with Wellard predicting a return to profit in the coming 12 months or so.

Wellard, which ships cattle, sheep and goats worldwide, posted a $17m net loss for the first half of this financial year.

It predicts a growing northern cattle herd will make it easier to source Australian cattle within a couple of months.

It is also making the most of improved margin opportunities arising from the supply of cheaper South American cattle to traditional Australian export markets as part of its diversification strategy.

Wellard is restructuring its South American operations “to better reflect the opportunities” and deal with volatility in the global live trade, including its valued Middle East trade.

Heytesbury, headed by the family’s eldest son, Paul Holmes a Court, bought 37.9m shares from Pakistani meat trader Tariq Butt’s Butt Nominees for 21 cents each.

The price was two cents above the share market’s closing price at the end of February.

“It was welcome news to see such a highly respected businessman with direct and relevant sector experience and investment in beef cattle choosing to invest in Wellard,” said managing director Mauro Balzarini, also Wellard’s biggest shareholder.

Last week Mr Balzarini told shareholders trading conditions were expected to stay tough in the current quarter, but market signs led him to expect improvements in the final part of the 2016-17 year.

“We expect to return to a full year profit in 2017-18,” he said, noting the company expected more cattle to be available for export in the coming dry season.

In the meantime, the company was still feeling the impact of the scarcity of cattle available for sale during the past year and historically low trading margins as high livestock purchase prices were unable to be passed on to customers.

Increasing Northern Australian herd numbers were, however, expected to be matched by more export customer demand, resulting to a return to profitable trading.

Although, Wellard was still to send any export shipments to its promising new live export slaughter market in China.

The first Chinese cattle shipment was likely by June which should lead to further exports to this specialised market helping profit margins.

Mr Balzarini was also confident Wellard would expand its presence in the Australian live export trade as other players, including Chinese market pioneers Elders and Ruralco, reduced their exposure to the sector.

Record prices for Australian beef cattle and scarce supplies saw Wellard spending an extra 18pc on its export sales costs in the first half of the financial year, resulting in a 67pc drop in gross profit to $16.3m.

It paid 76 cents a kilogram more for its cattle in the first half of 2016-17 than the previous year.

However its half-year loss was a slight improvement on the $23.9m lost in the same six months last year.

Heytesbury Cattle Company, a supplier to Wellard, owns six stations spanning 2.5m hectares across the Northern Territory and eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia, running about 160,000 cattle.

The company’s holdings include the famed Victoria River Downs in the NT’s Top End, established in 1883.

“Heytesbury has supplied Wellard with cattle for a long time, so its management has a strong understanding of both our business and the opportunities available to it,” Mr Balzarini said.

Wellard, Australia’s largest cattle exporter, has been shipping dairy and beef cattle and sheep and goats overseas for more than 30 years.

It is involved in livestock selection for export, quarantine facility management, feed milling, as well as running specialised livestock carriers.

It also operates WA’s Beaufort River Meats abattoir processing up to 2500 sheep and lambs a day.

