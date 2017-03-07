ABARES’ Outlook 2017 | Rolling Coverage

Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference has kicked off in Canberra today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce opened the conference which this year features the theme Innovation in agriculture - capturing the opportunities.

On the agenda today is the economic overview for the year ahead.

This discussion will feature ABARES’ Peter Gooday, Deloitte Access Economics’ Chris Richardson and Rabobank’s Michael Every. It will be chaired by ABC Rural’s Leigh Radford.

A range of other topics will also be covered throughout the day including digital innovation in agriculture, improving farm performance through innovation, new approaches for fisheries and aquaculture, novel pest management technologies, grains – boosting competitiveness through innovation, adapting to a future with less water and accounting for our natural capital.