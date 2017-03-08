Kmart takes up Aussie cotton

THE cotton industry has welcomed news that Kmart Australia will include Australian cotton in its cotton sourcing strategy.

The move follows a successful pilot of Australian-grown cotton bedding and premium men’s T-shirts, and research commissioned by Kmart that showed customers believe Australian-grown cotton products are of superior quality and a great way to support Australian jobs and industry.

Cotton Australia chief executive officer Adam Kay said a comprehensive social and environmental risk assessment of the industry was completed in late 2016, giving Kmart the confidence to expand its range of Australian cotton products, including men, women and children’s clothing and bedding.

“Cotton Australia has been working with Kmart on this program for more than 12 months as part of our efforts to encourage brands to get behind the Australian cotton story and our farmers,” Mr Kay said.

“Australia’s cotton growers have worked hard on their environmental credentials for almost 30 years, with brands here and overseas now recognising them for the significant changes they’ve made to farming practices.

“We grow three times the world average yields, have reduced pesticide use by more than 90 per cent, lead the world in water use efficiency and provide safe and fair working conditions for our people.

“It’s great to be recognised by an iconic Australian brand like Kmart that will carry a premium range of quality cotton products accessible to all Australians.”

“Not only will they be long lasting, beautifully designed and comfortable to wear, people buying the products can be assured that the cotton was grown with the highest environmental and social standards.”

Kmart chief operating officer John Gualtieri said his company was proud to be collaborating with Cotton Australia and the industry.



“Through our everyday low prices, we hope to make Australian cotton even more accessible to our customers,” Mr Gualtieri said.

