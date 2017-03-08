ABARES Outlook 2017 – Day Two | Rolling Coverage Robert Johannsson, United States Department of Agriculture, said the long-term forecast of US beef and veal exports was anticipated to grow by 37 per cent.



Action at ABARES

Action at ABARES

Action at ABARES

Action at ABARES

Action at ABARES

Action at ABARES

Barnaby Joyce press conference at ABARES Tweet Facebook of

Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference is rolls into its second day, developing its theme of innovation in agriculture.

South Australian Senator Anne Ruston, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, delivered an address spruiking the prospects of northern Australian agricultural industries.

Discussion throughout the day will focus on climate change – particularly impacts to crop yields and profit impacts.

Emerging industries and markets will also be discussed, with dairy, goats and sheep on the agenda, as well as aquaculture, horticulture and beef.

The future direction for wool will be a prominent agenda item, with new markets also on the agenda. During a time of extraordinary woolprices, ABARES economist Carline Gunning-Trant will explore new initiatives in the country for the fibre.

Follow all the action here: