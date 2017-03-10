​Virus-affected farmer wants to move on

SENSATIONALISED and overblown is how the owner of the Bundaberg farm infected with cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) has described the scenario.

Last week, Biosecurity Queensland confirmed the presence of CGMMV within four commercial hydroponic cucumber crops in the Bundaberg region.

The facilities belong to Eden Farms which is one of the largest cucumber producers in Australia.

But speaking to Fairfax Media, Eden Farms owner, Andrew Youngberry, said he just wanted to keep his head down and concentrate on cleaning the virus out from his properties.

"I think there has been a massive over-reaction and that helps no one," Mr Youngberry said.

Mr Youngberry said he didn't believe his supply agreements with his customers would be at risk and he planned to keep up production, albeit under more stringent biosecurity measures.

He said his immediate research had shown cucumber greenhouses in other countries have been able to live with it.

This could very well be the reality as Biosecurity Queensland have given no confident indication the disease can be eradicated, despite it recently conducting final surveillance on the Charters Towers property that contracted CGMMV in 2015 to prove the disease had been eradicated from that property.

The exact source of the disease in Bundaberg remains a mystery however with a closed growing system, there is heavy suspicion over the seed suppliers used by Eden Farms.

Last week Mr Youngberry told ABC radio he was disillusioned about the seed testing protocols, and national biosecurity measures as a whole.

"Since I've been a grower for 34 years, it's been unbelievable the amount of exotic pests and diseases that have been introduced into this country when I thought we were marketing ourselves as a clean, green country that didn't have all these diseases," Mr Youngberry said.

"Somehow they are getting in here and we are just the innocent people that are doing what we do and it seems we haven't got much of a recourse on this.

"We just have to put up with the costs that go with trying to eradicate this virus from our place when we didn't put it here."

He estimated it would cost millions of dollars to eradicate CGMMV.

Federal member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, said the confirmation of the disease in Bundaberg was disappointing news, not only for the business whose sites have been declared "restricted" but also very concerning for the wider cucurbit producing industry.

“Biosecurity Queensland is on the job, as this matter sits with the Queensland State Government, and is providing advice on biosecurity control measures to hopefully stop the disease from further spread," Mr Pitt said.

“I would like to compliment the horticulture industry and in particular the affected business for cooperating fully with biosecurity directions to protect the future of the industry.

“The Coalition Government takes biosecurity seriously and the government has strict biosecurity controls on seed imports, which are four times more stringent than the international standards of the seed industry.

“Australia’s melon production alone, which is just one crop potentially affected by this virus, contributes around $216 million a year to the nation’s economy, so keeping this plant pest at bay is a top priority.”

