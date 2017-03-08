Brussels sprouts finding favour abroad and locally

AUSTRALIAN Brussels sprouts are being pushed far beyond the edge of dinner plates.

In what could be encouraging news for fussy vegetable eaters everywhere, Brussels sprout exports have grown strongly since 2014–15, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES)' agricultural commodities Outlook 2017 report, released this week.

Increased demand from Asia and a lower Australian dollar resulted in export prices doubling in real terms in the 10 years to 2015–16.

According to the ABARES report, improved export opportunities facilitated by tariff reductions are also expected to have contributed to the recent export growth.

"Since the Korea–Australia Free Trade Agreement came into effect in December 2014, the import tariff applied to Australian Brussels sprouts has fallen progressively from 27 per cent to 11.5pc in 2017," the report said.

"The Republic of Korea now accounts for a large share of Australia’s brussels sprout exports and is expected to remain a key market over the medium term, with the tariff scheduled to be eliminated by 2019."

FTA IMPACT: Australian brussels sprout exports, by destination, 2013 to 2016, showing the impact of the free trade agreement with Korea. Source: ABARES.

The Brussels sprout could be enjoying renewed interest locally as well.

Recent results from Project Harvest, an ongoing consumer research survey commissioned by Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA), show 26pc of consumers purchase Brussels sprouts from the market with consumers holding high levels of satisfaction with the vegetable, exemplified through increased spending and the average weight of purchase.

It also showed individual Brussels sprouts are the most popular format purchased, with a significant decline in purchase of pre-packaged trays.

"Brussels sprouts had relatively strong category health figures, with consumers having relatively strong future purchase intent," the Project Harvest report said.

"Brussels sprouts were purchased around four times per month and were consumed seven times per month.

"Purchase is predominantly through mainstream and specialist retailers."

Overall, Brussels sprouts were perceived to be relatively good value for money, according to the survey.

Consumers on average purchase 0.7kg of Brussels sprouts, typically in the format of individual sprouts.

BUYING HABITS: Australians continue to prefer to purchase their Brussels sprouts invidually, with a trend away from pre-packaged small bags. Source: Project Harvest, Colmar Brunton.

Price tracking for January 2017 revealed the average price was $12.18 per kg, continuing to rise from $10.22 per kg recorded in September 2016.

Aussies might be buying them but that doesn't necessarily mean they know much about the vegetable.

"Over three quarters of consumers could not recall any types of Brussels sprouts," the survey said.

"Brussels sprouts are expected to stay fresh for nearly nine days, which is being met at least most of the time.

"Top triggers for purchase were health and taste. Key barriers to purchase included wanting a variety in their diet and price."

