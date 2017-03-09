Horticulture ripe but farm profits fail to flourish

STRONG figures for the horticultural sector highlight an opportunity to feed a growing global population, but profitability at the farmgate remains a concern.



Horticultural production’s gross value hit $9.5 billion in this financial year and is forecast to grow to $10b by 2021, while wine grape production hit $831 million, which is tipped to reach a gross value of $838m over the same period.

Horticulture exports are expected to grow to $3.3b in 2022, up from $2.7b in 2017. Wine exports are forecast to increase by 8 per cent to $2.37b in 2017, and China is forecast to overtake the US as the major export market.

Speaking at the Australian Bureau of Agriucultural Resources Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Outlook conference in Canberra this week, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Anne Ruston, said innovation was the key to grow the industries.

High input costs of labour and labour create “unique challenges compared to other sectors” which makes research and development and inter-industry collaboration “disproportionately important,” she said.

“We need to encourage cross-sectional R&D,” Ms Ruston said.

“But we need to remember research isn’t the outcome. It’s when farmers adopt it and it delivers results at the farm gate that’s important.”

Following Ms Ruston’s address the conference heard from vegetable grower Emma Germano, who grappled with the question of grower profits in a growth market.

Ms Germano, whose family business Germano Produce grows cauliflower, cabbage and potato crops at Mirbool North, Victoria completed a Nuffield Scholarship in 2015 on a similar topic.

Emma Germano.

“I wanted to understand why we are suffering low farmgate returns for produce when the global population is going to reach 9 billion people by 2050,” she said.

“I will be 65 by then, and I want to know how long I need to wait for good returns?”

Her studies took her around the globe, where she looked at successful strategies for better farmgate returns.

She said Australia should look to emulate Europe, where producers work in a collaborative culture and pooling their various products into mixed consignments is common practice.

Mixed consignments are particularly prospective in Australia’s export markets, she said.

Ms Ruston had told the conference the federal government had announced a fresh round of rural R&D funding, valued at $180.5m, which comes on top of the $700m already invested in rural R&D each year.

Ms Germano encouraged the government to invest some of this money into investigating ways to establish cooperative packing facilities, which she said could prove attractive to Australian growers looking to contribute to mixed export consignments opportunity.

She said Australian vegetable exports, with their high cost of production, need to be “the Lamborghini” of the export market. More R&D money was needed to develop better value added products for price capture, she said.

But a perverse disincentive for export investment dogs the domestic market, with prescriptive supermarket requirements, she said.

“Retail giants dictate to growers on they way they want products to look, which mean growers would likely be putting a lot of effort into developing products (for export markets) that represent a small portion of their overall sales.”