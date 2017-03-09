Hot Tassie calves stay at home

Short numbers, high prices and an absence of interstate support were the main features of the opening Tasmanian weaner sale at Powranna outside Launceston on Thursday.
Selling a strictly local field of restocker buyers, price paid for top and second-run drafts of weaner steers sat comfortably in the 420-460c/kg price bracket while lighter pens saw rates of 440-480c/kg exchanged throughout a shortened pen that could muster just 1750 head in total.
The yarding of heifers also offered slim pickings for the opening sale of the season. Although said to be easier, these also met serious local inquiry to average around 360c/kg for the heavier pens and 380c/kg for the pen lots of lighter calves.
The sale was conducted by Roberts Limited.
