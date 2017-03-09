Hot Tassie calves stay at home Anne Caccavo and husband Rocco sold a second draft of their renowned Surveyors Bay Angus weaners at Powranna where the steer portion made to $1450 a head and their heifers, $1100.

Greg and Tanya Downham, with their granddaughter Harriet were awarded the best presented pen of steers at Powranna where their Glenvale Poll Hereford/Saler-cross steers made to $1440 a head

Scott Brazendale, Bothwell and son Mitchell, sold their best presented yard of Berridale Angus heifers at $1200 a head

Greenham livestock manager, Graeme Pretty kept a close on sales at Powranna gathering heifers for supplier clients for the company's Smithton abattoir

Auctioneer Warren Johnson led the selling through the opening pens of the Roberts Limited weaner sale at Powranna

Nick Towns, Roberts Limited's northern regional livestock manager saw the Powranna market as another strong result for Tasmanian cattle breeders Tweet Facebook of

Short numbers, high prices and an absence of interstate support were the main features of the opening Tasmanian weaner sale at Powranna outside Launceston on Thursday.

Selling a strictly local field of restocker buyers, price paid for top and second-run drafts of weaner steers sat comfortably in the 420-460c/kg price bracket while lighter pens saw rates of 440-480c/kg exchanged throughout a shortened pen that could muster just 1750 head in total.

The yarding of heifers also offered slim pickings for the opening sale of the season. Although said to be easier, these also met serious local inquiry to average around 360c/kg for the heavier pens and 380c/kg for the pen lots of lighter calves.

The sale was conducted by Roberts Limited.

The story Hot Tassie calves stay at home first appeared on Stock & Land.