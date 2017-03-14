Heffernan to head Brewers Association

New Brewers Association of Australia & New Zealand CEO Brett Heffernan.

FORMER senior political media adviser and National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) public affairs general manager Brett Heffernan has been appointed the new CEO for the Brewers Association of Australia & New Zealand.

Mr Heffernan was senior media advisor to former Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Warren Truss for five years, ahead of the Queensland MP’s resignation at last year’s federal election.

He also spent almost a decade working with peak industry groups, including the NFF and as public affairs manager with the Australian Private Hospitals Association.

The Brewers Association represents Australia’s major brewers in legislative and regulatory affairs and is committed to building a positive drinking culture, a statement said.

Association Chair James Brindley said the Board and members looked forward to Mr Heffernan leading the organisation into the future and ensuring industry views were strongly represented.

He said the new CEO commenced this week and the Board “looks forward to working closely with him”.

Mr Heffernan said “This is an iconic industry and I see a lot of upside for it by being on the front foot and positively engaging on major issues”.

He said as an industry, Australian brewing generated $15.3 billion in economic activity in 2015-16 which underpinned about 90,000 Australian jobs.

“In fact, for every one person directly employed in Australian brewing there are another 23.7 jobs created in the Australian economy,” he said.

“That’s an important contribution and a positive story that needs to be told and appreciated.

“Australian beers are beloved across Australia and, indeed, around the globe.

“Raising a glass is part of our vernacular to celebrate all of life’s milestone occasions - it’s part of who we are.”

Mr Heffernan said Australian agriculture played a “vital role in what makes our beers great”.

He said the journey from grain to glass was one of creativity and innovation, based on science and art.

“Australia’s farm produce is world-renowned for its exceptional quality, reliable supply and sustainability,” he said.

“So when you start with the best ingredients, it’s no surprise the end result is special.

“Again, that’s a story that is not well understood.

“So as part of my role, Brewers will be collecting the data and evidence to tell that modern story with pride.”