Sydney Markets' new carpark harvests solar energy

THE Sydney Markets unveiled one of the largest purpose-built solar car parks in Australia today.

The $14 million car park extension at Flemington’s Sydney Markets handles 640kW and will save 936 tonnes of carbon each year, or the equivalent of taking 522 small cars off the road annually.

Along with the other two solar systems on site, it brings Sydney Markets’ total renewable energy capacity to about 900kW.

The customised solar installation will also attract Large Scale Generation Credits (LGCs), meaning Sydney Markets can trade renewable electricity generated above the power station baseline to likeminded companies.

The upgrade also improves accessibility for stallholders, employees and the wider community.

A newly installed footbridge from Flemington Station will provide safer pedestrian access to Sydney Markets, allowing visitors to avoid motor vehicles, trucks and forklifts, while also improving traffic flow on South Road.

NSW planning minister, Anthony Roberts, officially opened the facility under rainy conditions.

The extension means an additional 350 parking spaces in the multi-level site, plus a new 4.5 tonne goods lift.

Sydney Markets Limited chief executive officer, Bradley Latham, said the upgrade was part the business's commitment to environmental sustainability.

“In recent years Sydney Markets has unveiled many ground-breaking initiatives as part of our commitment to sustainability and our community," Mr Latham said.

"The upgrade is another successful step towards our goal of being the greenest food market in Australia.

“By investing in large scale solar infrastructure, we have improved the markets’ green credentials, while reducing its consumption of energy from fossil fuels.

Mr Roberts congratulated Sydney Markets on the re-development.

“It’s the site of the nation’s largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market and one of the biggest and most efficient food centres in the world," he said.

“The NSW Government understands and acknowledges the significance of the Sydney Markets to the people and economy of NSW and the important role it plays in daily lives of the state’s citizens.”

