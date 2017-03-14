Govt opens cellar door to consultation on grants

The wine industry is welcoming a consultation paper on the annual $10 million cellar door and regional tourism grant.

The federal government has confirmed a commitment to consult with the wine industry, inviting its feedback on the grant’s proposed eligibility criteria.

“Eligible producers will have access to an annual grant of up to $100,000 (plus GST) for their eligible sales,” said Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston.

The government wanted to support producers who added value and contributed to their communities by encouraging visitors to wine regions.

The consultation plan was part of the package of Wine Equalisation Tax (WET) reforms announced by Canberra in December.

Winemakers Federation of Australia (WFA), chief executive, Tony Battaglene, welcomed the criteria’s release and the opportunity for industry to comment.

He urged members to carefully consider the proposed grant details and to provide feedback to WFA to relay to the government.

“This is an important part of the WET reforms and we are very pleased to see the government working to deliver on its commitment to industry very quickly after its announcement last year,” he said.

“The grant will support the cellar doors of our important wine regions to boost tourism and regional economies.”

Importantly, the grant was ongoing and provided certainty for the industry to boost investment in regional communities.

“This grant, in conjunction with the WET reforms and the $50m Export and Regional Wine Support package, is a broad-based strategy that will enable us to achieve export and development goals in say two to five years, rather than 10 years, for example,” Mr Battaglene said.

“This turbo-charges exports and investment.”

Minister for Revenue and Financial Services, Kelly O’Dwyer, said the wine industry was not only one of our signature export industries, but also made an important contribution to tourism, particularly in regional areas.

“It’s also one of the only agriculture-based industries where the majority of the value chain is located in Australia.”

Senator Ruston noted promising growth in exports to overseas markets, with the value of Australian wine exports increasing seven per cent to $2.22 billion in 2016.

“It’s important that this success continues to deliver economic and social benefits in the regions where these products originate by supporting producers’ cellar doors in attracting visitors,” she said.

“These grants will go a long way in helping achieve that.”