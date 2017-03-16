New technology to cut transport costs, help markets

Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford said the government would invest $4.9 million in a new decontamination facility, being set up by Steritch at the market.



NEW MARKETS: Jaala Pulford, Victoria's Agriculture minister, has announced a new decontamination processor would be setting up at the Melbourne Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable market, Epping.

“This will be a victorian first, x-ray facility and will allow growers to get in those export doors and access air freight,” Ms Pulford said.

“Exporters are trucking fruit to Brisbane and we estimate the cost would be $7.5 million, over four years - not to mention the wear and tear on the roads

“When we are talking about fresh fruit, on shelves in other countries, time is money, and getting there more quickly is fantastic.”

Ms Pulford said the money was part of the government’s $200 million agriculture and jobs fund.

Steritech’s uses X-ray treatment as a phytosanitary measure, enabling growers to meet export market access requirements.



It is also a viable alternative to chemical treatment or prolonged cold storage of product.



The project would involve construction of a 3396sqm warehouse, buildings, and coolrooms at the Melbourne Markets, which will be a long term beneficiary of the project.



Ms Pulford said unlike some other treatment options, X-ray treatment did not significantly reduce commodity quality and may extend shelf life.



Steritech chair Jennifer Dicker said since using the technology, in 2002, 26 different product lines were now being treated by the company.

”This facility will be the gateway for exports for that produce – we were well advanced to built this x-ray technology in Brisbane but the Victorian government took the initiative to engage with us,” Ms Dicker said.

“This location at the Melbourne market is a standout and a great fit.”

”What we have created is the beginning of a real export partsnerhip, with faster, fresher, safe produce, which is first to market.

Melbourne Market chief executive Mark Maskiell said securing Steritech at the markt was a very significant step in expanding its role into other areas of the supply chain, to create “a hub of international significance.”



