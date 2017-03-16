More CGMMV hits Bundaberg

AFTER the confirmation of cucumber green mottle mosaic virus (CGMMV) in four commercial cucumber greenhouses in Bundaberg last month, the industry is again on tenterhooks as another case of the virus has been found.

Earlier today, Biosecurity Queensland confirmed CGMMV on another commercial cucumber property in the Bundaberg region.

Queensland chief plant health manager, Mike Ashton, said Biosecurity Queensland had completed diagnostic testing to confirm the presence of CGMMV on the property.

“As part of our response to the Bundaberg detection, we have been conducting surveillance on cucurbit properties in the Bundaberg region and collecting samples for diagnostic testing. It was through this testing that the detection was made,” Mr Ashton said.

“None of the plants on the property were showing symptoms consistent with CGMMV, however representative samples were collected to confirm and maintain area freedom for other parts of Queensland.

“The infested cucumber crop had reached the end of its productive life when the samples were collected and has since been destroyed by the property owner.

“At this stage there are no known links between this property and the other business infected by CGMMV in Bundaberg, or the property in Charters Towers.

“We are conducting tracing investigations to try and identify the source of the infection on all the known infected properties.”

Biosecurity Queensland is working with the affected business to ensure that stringent biosecurity measures are in place to minimise the risk of spread to other properties.

Mr Ashton said growers should remain vigilant for CGMMV by regularly checking their crops for the virus and reporting any suspect cases to Biosecurity Queensland.

“CGMMV affects cucurbit species, such as cucumber, melons, watermelon, bitter-gourd, bottle gourd, zucchini, pumpkin and squash,” he said.



“Therefore, anyone in the Bundaberg region growing these crops should check for symptoms and report any suspect plants immediately.

“CGMMV is transmitted mechanically by wounds made with cutting tools, farming equipment, or chewing insects such as beetles. The virus can also be passed to other plants by root grafting or any handling of the crop.

“Growers are reminded of the need to maintain good on-farm biosecurity practices to mitigate the risks from CGMMV and other biosecurity threats.”

Biosecurity Queensland said it will continue its surveillance in the Bundaberg region and other production districts to confirm that CGMMV has not spread to other parts of the state.

For more information on CGMMV, visit www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.

The story More CGMMV hits Bundaberg first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.