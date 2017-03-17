Top cowgirl set to share her skills at Euberta Brett Wilson of Wagga and Vicki Schiller of Harefield are preparing for a weekend of horse events at Euberta during Easter. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

HAREFIELD’S Vicki Schiller is one of Australia’s most renowned cowgirls.



But for her it wasn’t necessarily always an easy road when she was starting out in the sport. So the accomplished barrel racer gets plenty of satisfaction from travelling the country to share her skills.

And it is not just a matter of teaching the next generation of up-and-coming riders the tricks of the trade. It is an ideal platform to give back to a sport that has allowed her to enjoy success at the highest level.

“I think back to when I was starting out, there wasn’t the clinics around that there is now,” she said.



The Riverina is considered one of the hot spots for the sport given the fact that there is such a diverse and keen range of horse riders in the area.

To foster a growth in the sport Vicki has teamed up with the committee of Trojan Events to deliver a weekend of horse riding activities at Euberta, about 20 kilometres from Wagga, during Easter.



She has committed to running two clinics. Initially the plan was to run one but more numbers came in and the decision to offer an additional opportunity was made.

Accomplished cowboy Brett Wilson and his partner Kellie Hall of Trojan Events said there was big demand to run more events – including barrel racing – throughout the Riverina.

They have already established a gymkhana circuit in the region trough Trojan and the next step was to incorporate the Australian Barrel Horse Association (ABHA) into the program.

Ms Hall said the aim was to combine education and fun. She said the clinic was an ideal opportunity for people to learn skills from one of the best in the industry.

And she said people involved in the clinic could follow up their newly-learned knowledge by participating in either a gymkhana or ABHA day, also at Euberta.

“We are expecting to get people from Sydney, throughout Victoria and as well as the local area,” she said.

The first clinic will be on April 14, followed by the Trojan Horse Events Gymkhana on the 15th and then the ABHA day on the 16th.

A follow up Vicki Schiller clinic had also been scheduled for the 17th.



Mrs Hall said the demand for events in the Wagga and Riverina region was strong and the aim was to put more things on in the region.

“Wagga is a perfect place to hold these events because we are well positioned between Sydney and Melbourne and we are so blessed to be able to use the immaculate polocrosse grounds at Euberta,” she said.

