Agribuzz in brief

MG’s beer talent team

Big dairy co-operative Murray Goulburn (MG) has made several appointments to its executive team, including another recruit from the beer industry.

Mike Walsh, the chief operating officer at Carlton and United Breweries (CUB) for the past three years, has been made commercial director, responsible for MG’s sales, marketing and innovation.

Mr Walsh, who worked with brewing giant SABMiller (CUB’s global parent) for 23 years, follow’s managing director Ari Mervis’ arrival at MG early this year from his previous role as CUB chief executive.

David Mallinson takes over as MG’s chief financial officer (CFO) from June 1.



He was interim CEO at the co-operative following Gary Helou’s departure last year and prior to Mr Mervis starting in February.

Since 2013 Mr Mallinson has also been executive general manager of sales and marketing and head of business operations.

He replaces Alan Tilley, the interim CFO for 12 months.

Cameron Smith, the interim supplier relations executive general manager takes on the role of supplier relations director on a permanent basis.

Before joining MG he was a farm management consultant for 15 years.

Mr Mervis said the appointments were the right blend of skills and experience to the co-op’s management, ensuring MG’s strong leadership and competitiveness.

Freedom milks more

Freedom Foods Group is planning to use a growing proportion of its expanding milk supply from the NSW-based Moxey Farms business to produce its “Australia’s Own Kid’s Milk” brand.

The brand, which sells in China, and other products, are scheduled to be shifted to production lines at the company’s new Sydney plant being built at Ingleburn.

Freedom is a 10 per cent partner in the Australian Fresh Milk Holdings (AFMH) group with the Moxey family at Forbes, Perich Group’s Leppington Pastoral Company, and China’s New Hope Dairy Holdings Company.

The combined Moxey and Perish family farms run Australia’s biggest milk production operations, with AFMH’s Moxey Farms business expanding its footprint further this month into the 1150-hectare “North Logan” in the Lachlan Valley to grow more feed for its herds.

Moxey Farms milks about 5500 cows and will be expanding by a further 1000 milkers on the nearby Bruem Dairy site bought earlier this year.

Freedom also recently acquired sports and adult nutrition products maker, Power Foods International, to further diversify its dairy nutrition market footprint, including new Asian market prospects.

Beston cheese to Vietnam

Beston Global Food Company chief executive officer, Sean Ebert.

Adelaide-based Beston Global Food Company has secured its first order for cheese from the large Vietnam supermarket group, MM Mega Market.

The initial purchase for three flavours of BFC’s proprietary Kyubu cheese, is to be stocked in 15 MM Mega stores.

MM Mega was acquired by Thailand’s TCC Holding Company last year.

The new owners want to intensify control of food safety and hygiene, working with food companies with safe supply chains.

Beston chief executive officer, Sean Ebert, said the food company’s closed loop supply chain, its focus on producing clean, green, premium lines and its track-and-trace technologies appealed to MM Mega.

