Triplet calves born at Illowa

Illowa Poll Hereford breeder Clinton Baulch has had good luck come in threes with a rare birth of triplet calves at his property.

Mr Baulch, who established Jaclinton Poll Herefords in 2008, said all of the triplet calves were bulls, which he understood was about a one in 400,000 chance.



He said the cow delivered the triplets with a natural birth and he found them soon after they had been born.



He said the cow had been artificially inseminated and then later serviced by the bull Kerlson Pines Highway.



He was inclined to believe the natural service had been the one that led to the triplet’s conception.



“There are three different ones. There is a small one, a medium one and a bigger one,” Mr Baulch said.



He said the same cow had twins two years ago.



Mr Baulch said he hoped to rear the calves to reach good condition and one day take them to the Australian Hereford Show and Sale at Wodonga.



Mr Baulch enjoyed success at this year’s national Hereford sale at Wodonga, selling six bulls for an average price of $6000 with a top of $10,000.



Mr Baulch has a number of car dealerships in Warrnambool but still maintains the strong interest in livestock production that began when he grew up on a farm between Lismore and Camperdown.



