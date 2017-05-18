Buyers jump in at Hamilton to beat the rain

Buyers jump in at Hamilton to beat the rain


Southwest restockers pushed the foot to the metal Thursday creating an exceptional demand for store cattle at Hamilton

With a big rain tipped for Victoria cattle southwest restockers pushed the foot to the metal Thursday creating an exceptional demand for store cattle at Hamilton.

In what was described as an "unreal" sale, feature lines of breeders’ spring-drop steer weaners commanded prices between 400-465c/kg while heifers pulled rates mainly between 360-460c/kg.

A limited and scrappy display of yearling-off and grown steers were “wintery” in appearance and failed to draw the interest of major feeders who watched on intently.

Prices achieved at the 1458-head sale included

Steers: 360-450kg $1265-$1480, average 356c/kg; 280-360kg $1180-$1365, av 407c; 200-280kg $960-$1173, av 446c/kg

Heifers: 360-450kg $1130-$1435, av 346c/kg; 280-360kg $1058-$1328, av 376c; 200-280kg $960-$1067, av 461c.

