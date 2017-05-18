Buyers jump in at Hamilton to beat the rain

In what was described as an "unreal" sale, feature lines of breeders’ spring-drop steer weaners commanded prices between 400-465c/kg while heifers pulled rates mainly between 360-460c/kg.
A limited and scrappy display of yearling-off and grown steers were “wintery” in appearance and failed to draw the interest of major feeders who watched on intently.
Prices achieved at the 1458-head sale included
Steers: 360-450kg $1265-$1480, average 356c/kg; 280-360kg $1180-$1365, av 407c; 200-280kg $960-$1173, av 446c/kg
Heifers: 360-450kg $1130-$1435, av 346c/kg; 280-360kg $1058-$1328, av 376c; 200-280kg $960-$1067, av 461c.
