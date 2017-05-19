Buyers armed for ample grass from across Western Victoria squared off against a small band of lot feeders and solid southeast South Australia enquiry in all sections of a market that offered excellent quality given the time of the year.
Heavy steers on the day made $1500 to $1830 a head to average 325c/kg. These average 15 cents or $50-$80 easier following an exceptional April sale.
Feeder steer prices were firm at $1350 to $1620, average 366c/kg while steers 280-360kg made $1220-$1450 and averaged just shy of 400 cents.
As has been the case for much of the much the demand for light weight spring drop weaners was exceptional. Feature drafts the likes of the Carngham Station, Carngham July//August-drop Angus weaners made to $1280 and averaged $1240 a head to realize per kilograms rates between 500 to 550 cents.
While rates for the heavier steers took a small backwards step the market for heifer retained a full head of steam to again gather average sales mostly between 350 to 380c/kg.
Heavy and well breed heifers suitable for joining generally made $1240 to $1580 a head while lighter and backgrounder heifers were consistently priced at $1120 to $1350.
Light heifers generally made $920-$1100 with plenty realizing 400 cents of better.
The story Ballarat quality excels as prices ease slightly first appeared on Stock & Land.