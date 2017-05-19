Buyers armed for ample grass from across Western Victoria squared off against a small band of lot feeders and solid southeast South Australia enquiry in all sections of a market that offered excellent quality given the time of the year.

Heavy steers on the day made $1500 to $1830 a head to average 325c/kg. These average 15 cents or $50-$80 easier following an exceptional April sale.



Feeder steer prices were firm at $1350 to $1620, average 366c/kg while steers 280-360kg made $1220-$1450 and averaged just shy of 400 cents.

As has been the case for much of the much the demand for light weight spring drop weaners was exceptional. Feature drafts the likes of the Carngham Station, Carngham July//August-drop Angus weaners made to $1280 and averaged $1240 a head to realize per kilograms rates between 500 to 550 cents.

While rates for the heavier steers took a small backwards step the market for heifer retained a full head of steam to again gather average sales mostly between 350 to 380c/kg.

Heavy and well breed heifers suitable for joining generally made $1240 to $1580 a head while lighter and backgrounder heifers were consistently priced at $1120 to $1350.

Light heifers generally made $920-$1100 with plenty realizing 400 cents of better.

Ballarat quality excels as prices ease slightly Carngham Station, manager Glenn Bird with the annual draft of the Carngham Station Angus weaners

Teys Australia line of Angus feeders secured at Ballarat

Brandon May, Kingston sold Black Baldy heifers to $1230 a head

HF Richardson agent, James Haddrick and Ashley McErvale, Langi Kal Kal had time for chat during a busy Ballarat market

Will Richardson and Pat McKinnon HF Richardsson will client and client at Ballarat, Andie McIntyre, Bellbrae

Feeder buyer Geoff Swayne Teys Australia purchased steers for the Charlton feedlot

Agent veterans, John Richardson, Geelong and Don Whan Mt Gambier, SA met for the first time at Ballarat. Tweet Facebook of

