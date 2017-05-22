Noted spring-drop weaner lines, the likes of the Carngham Station Angus steers that were sold at Ballarat Friday, have featured in recent markets. Pictured with the Carngham Station steers, which made to $1280, and averaged $1240, is the property's manager, Glenn Bird.

Dean Coxon, Elders said Angus-bred lines from eight or 10 district breeders will feature in an expected penning of some 700-800 head.



All lots are properly weaned and will present in the 250 to 300kg weight range.

Meanwhile the annual draft of Moyne Falls Angus weaners, listed for sale at Warrnambool, Friday (tomorrow) look as good and as fresh as ever, says Ross Bowen, SKB Rodwells.



All up some 925 head -550 steers and 375 heifers - from the noted Macarther-district herd will be offered, these also are properly weaned and drafted into lines to suit all buyers.

The story Spring weaners hit the market first appeared on Stock & Land.