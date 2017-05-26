Geelong’s market need exceeds economic cost

Geelong Saleyards User Group chair Ian Kelly, who farms in the Surf Coast Shire, said animal welfare, bio-security, community health and social aspects are among other key issues that demand the retention of Geelong livestock markets.

He said the many traders who use Geelong saleyards are small-area landowners who either live isolated lives or work off farm. The five processor buyers who regularly support the fortnightly Geelong sheep market said there are lots offered at the saleyards that don’t suit their specifications.

Westside Meats buyer, Ray Clarke, Bacchus Marsh, said if the stock isn’t marketed properly, where traceability is accountable, they could pose animal welfare or bio-security risks from being sold privately, possible as backyard kill.

Ian Kelly said the Geelong Saleyard Users Group was annoyed at the management style of the yards by the Greater City of Geelong (GCG). He said since 1988, GCG has commissioned 11 consultants reports and each has recommended action on OH&S issues but nothing has been done.

Twenty-one permanent staff, Mr Kelly said, had been allocated to the its budget by GCG over the years and no visible improvements had been made, which ultimately led to the yards’ closure on OH&S grounds in 2016.

Council has $190,000 of unused reserves allocated for capital works in prior years, according to Mr Kelly. And $500,000 from an insurance claim when the saleyard amenities block was destroyed by fire but only $240,000 has been spent bringing the sheep yards up to scratch.

Mr Kelly said the group had recommended GCG seriously consider the management model of Ouyen Saleyards in the Mildura Rural City Council, where a board of management is elected from the users, and it manages its own fee structure for capital improvements.

Restoration work on the heritage-listed parts of the cattle yards could also be done with volunteer groups such as Men’s Shed and farmer working bees such as has been done in Casterton, Mr Kelly said.

“There are sufficient funds in kitty for new management to reopen the cattle yards to complement the upgrades to the sheep yards.

“The importance of maintaining a properly managed saleyards for the greater Geelong community is huge.



“The saleyard is the farmers Men’s Shed providing important social contact for discussing stressful rural issues.”



Saleyard records show that since sales recommenced in February, 262 vendors have sold 7395 sheep to 102 buyers in seven sales, with five abattoirs buying 6353 head.



The story Geelong’s market need exceeds economic cost first appeared on Stock & Land.