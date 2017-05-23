Can you guess what people in these jobs earn?

How much do politicians earn on average? How about footballers? Or teachers?

Australian Tax Office data has the answer to these questions, along with the mean income for more than 1000 other jobs.

But rather than giving you the answers straight away, let's try something different.

Can you guess how much each of these 15 jobs earn?

Drag the pin to your chosen point on the scale, then click 'How did I go?' to see how accurate your guess was.

It's harder than it sounds, isn't it? Maybe some of the occupations could be categorised as jobs that don't earn what you would expect.

If you managed five or more correct guesses, then you have passed this little quiz with flying colours.

For each job, we marked you correct if your estimate came within $10,000 of the average income figure. But if a guess was ever out by more than $50,000 then you would have received a flat "nope" or "way out" for your efforts.

But there are a few things to consider about the data that may have influenced how you went:

The data is from the 2014-15 financial year, and while it is the most recent information the Australian Taxation Office has published, the averages for these jobs may have changed slightly since then.

We're talking about the mean income here, not the median. That means a small number of people earning incredibly high salaries can drive rates up above what most people would realistically be earning.

The figures are the average taxable income, which is how much someone makes before tax but after work-related expenses have been deducted.

Full-time, part-time, contract and casual workers are all bundled together in the tax data, so some jobs may appear lower-paying than they actually are because they are not typically undertaken by people who work full-time.

Now that you've found out the average income for those 15 jobs, discover the figure for your profession.

Using our interactive, you can search for more than 1000 occupations.

