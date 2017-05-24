WHEN we posted a story online yesterday on the koala near Gunnedah who wouldn’t let go of a fertiliser truck we didn’t expect to get even more from the wonderful story.

But it turns out this little fellow was not only safely returned to a tree on property owner, farmer James’ place, the koala still lives happily in the trees around a house on the property occupied by Narelle Curran and her family.

Narelle shared a video on Facebook of the koala being safely dropped off at a tree.

She said the koalas around the house are used to human contact and often get a pet or a drink from herself or husband Dave.

The family often stops for a selfie or two with the tree-dwelling occupants.

Hitchhiking koala gets dropped off at local gum tree | Video Dave and a koala.

Koala on the fence.

The hitchhiking koala on the front of the truck.

Samantha Curran.

Narelle Curran and her grandson William.

Koalas in the trees.

Mum and bub.

They also grab the odd video.