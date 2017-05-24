Hitchhiking koala gets dropped off at local gum tree | Video

WHEN we posted a story online yesterday on the koala near Gunnedah who wouldn’t let go of a fertiliser truck we didn’t expect to get even more from the wonderful story.
But it turns out this little fellow was not only safely returned to a tree on property owner, farmer James’ place, the koala still lives happily in the trees around a house on the property occupied by Narelle Curran and her family.
Narelle shared a video on Facebook of the koala being safely dropped off at a tree.
She said the koalas around the house are used to human contact and often get a pet or a drink from herself or husband Dave.
The family often stops for a selfie or two with the tree-dwelling occupants.
They also grab the odd video.