Hitchhiking koala gets dropped off at local gum tree | Video

Hitchhiking koala gets dropped off at local gum tree


Gunnedah koala lets go of the truck, moves in near farmhouse.

WHEN we posted a story online yesterday on the koala near Gunnedah who wouldn’t let go of a fertiliser truck we didn’t expect to get even more from the wonderful story.

But it turns out this little fellow was not only safely returned to a tree on property owner, farmer James’ place, the koala still lives happily in the trees around a house on the property occupied by Narelle Curran and her family.

Narelle shared a video on Facebook of the koala being safely dropped off at a tree.

She said the koalas around the house are used to human contact and often get a pet or a drink from herself or husband Dave.

The family often stops for a selfie or two with the tree-dwelling occupants.

  • Dave and a koala.

  • Koala on the fence.

  • The hitchhiking koala on the front of the truck.

  • Samantha Curran.

  • Narelle Curran and her grandson William.

  • Koalas in the trees.

  • Dave and a koala.

  • Koala on the fence.

  • Mum and bub.

  • Nap time.

They also grab the odd video.

