Does your agent think ‘outside the box’?

A TRIP to the Calgary Stampede in Canada and the kudos of being recognised as one of the best up-and-coming agents in Australia are just some of the advantages your agent could gain from you nominating them for the ALPA Fairfax Media Agency Award.

Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) and Fairfax Media are on the lookout for agents with less than 10 years full time experience who show a commitment and talent for marketing.



And in a change to the competition, now clients and the public can also nominate an agent for the award.

In the past only agents could nominate.

Last year’s winner and Wagga Wagga agent Alex Croker said being presented with the award had been a highlight of his agency career so far.

Mr Croker will take his trip to Canada in July and was looking forward to the once in a lifetime opportunity to gain exposure to international agricultural practices and provide him with unrivalled professional development.

“I would encourage anybody who knows an agent with less than 10 years experience to nominate them for the award,” Mr Croker said.

ALPA chief executive Andy Madigan said judges would be looking for somebody who demonstrates their innovative marketing abilities within their chosen industry field.

“The winner of the award will have an understanding of industry trends and demands and how this influenced their marketing strategy,” Mr Madigan said.



Also assessed by the judges will be the candidates ability to address all business interactions ethically and be aware of expected industry standards.



“The judges will be looking for somebody who demonstrates their willingness to undertake tasks for which there is little or no public recognition and will have displayed a conscientious approach to attention to detail when handling and processing information,” he said.

And don’t assume the competition is just “one for the boys”.

The 2011 winner was Stephanie Whitaker from Burnett Livestock and Realty in Biggenden, Queensland.

Mrs Whitaker said receiving the award gave her the opportunity to place her business in the national spotlight and re-invigorate local promotion through the media coverage of the award.



“From a marketing perspective nominating for the award has delivered many times in marketing opportunities for not just myself but for my business, region and profession,” she said.

“Nominating for the award gave me the opportunity to clearly think about my marketing framework, why I used the processes I did and allowed me to connect with buyers, vendors and other agents in asking them to be referees.



“The interview process also provided opportunities to meet leaders in the industry that I would not normally get to meet, expanding my networks and cementing a place in the industry for me.”



“In my opinion, this award is generally undersold in our industry and as agents we can all look for somebody that can give it a good try – support the new talent to nominate this year.”



For nomination guidelines and forms contact ALPA, 02 9262 6633 or admin@alpa.net.au

The story Does your agent think ‘outside the box’? first appeared on The Land.