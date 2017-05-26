Canberra’s R&D push continues

APPLICATIONS are open to industry proposals in a new Cooperative Research Centres (CRC), as the Turnbull government pursues its innovation agenda.

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Arthur Sinodinos announced this week that the 19th round of funding for new CRCs was open.

“The CRC program is designed to support research and innovation in a variety of fields, including the agriculture sector which plays a key role in our economy,” Mr Sinodinos said.

​CRCs are not for profit organisations that bring researchers with industry and government together to collaborate on projects that are directed toward delivering economic benefits.

There are 36 CRCs in operation, with four recent additions targeting the agriculture sector.

In March, $150 million was allocated to four new CRCs.

A High Performance Soils CRC will receive $40m over 10 years, aimed at farmers to bridge the gap between soil science and critical on farm decision making.

The Food Agility CRC is set to help the sector tackle digital transformation across the value chain for fresh and processed food. It will be supported with $162m in cash and in-kind participant contributions.

A Honey Bee CRC will receive $7m over five years, to link unique floral hive sites to product quality control processes and to help boost the industry’s marketability.

The iMove CRC is funded with $55m over 10 years targeting new vehicle technologies to boost traffic, intermodal connections and freight operators.

Government found that CRCs outperformed the university sector two-to-one in terms of dollars spent and inventions, patents, or licences produced.

Agricultural industries have enjoyed previous success.

The Cotton CRC contributed to development and take-up of transgenic Bollgard II variety, which enabled a significant reduction in pesticide use. Cotton CRC claimed the cotton industry’s average chemical usage fell from 6.5 kilograms per hectare to 2kg/ha between 2000 and 2003.

The Sheep CRC’s e-sheep system, developed in the early 2000s, uses electronic tags, readers, and recording and measurement devices for management of commercial and stud flocks. It claimed the cost davings of up to $4.40 per animal for fine wool Merinos and $1.60 per animal for dual purpose wool/meat Merinos.

Applications close on 12 July 2017. Visit www.business.gov.au/crc