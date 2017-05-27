Drone safety app takes flight

A HANDY new app is available to tell drone users where it is safe to fly.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority’s (CASA) Can I Fly There? smartphone application shows where it is safe to fly drones, and has information on other drone use regulations.

The app displays colour-coded zones around a user's location to mark out restricted air space – such as military airspace, major airports, helicopter landing areas and flight paths of smaller airports.

It also highlights caution zones, where drones can be flown with care, but operators need to be careful of low-flying aircraft.



This includes emergency aircraft landing zones at local parks and ovals, or private airstrips.

The app is based on standard operating conditions for small commercial drones, under 25 kilograms, known as the excluded category of drone users.

But the app is relevant to all users, as safety operating conditions for all non-commercial users are virtually the same for operators on private land (see graphic).

Landholders should use the app to check nearby for rarely-used emergency facilities or private aerodromes which they should be aware of.

In October 2016 CASA simplified drone use licencing and regulations, reducing the cost of registration.

Drone user classes

Certified operators are licensed by CASA to fly drones above 2kg on private for commercial purposes; A licence and registration with CASA are not required for commercial use of drones under 2kg, but CASA must notified 5 days in advance of flight.

Recreational drones can operate drones under 2kg for non-commercial without a licence but must comply with operating rules.

The excluded category do not need a licence, but must register with CASA before their first commercial flight. They can fly drones under 2kg for commercial purposes.

Private landholders can operate drones under 25kg on their property without a licence or registration, but must comply with safety regulations

Androis, IoS an web-based versions. Click here www.casa.gov.au/droneapp