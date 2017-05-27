In a sale containing almost 250 head of female breeding units a gallery of predominately northeast buying interests were keen to bolster herd numbers with numerous other sales cleared in the $2200 to $2800 per outfit price range.

Myrtleford females sell beyond $3000









Tweet Facebook of

The market topper were a three-in-one deal – re-depastured for one month to an Angus bull while almost all other sales were not station mated.



A small number of in-calf lots, some pregnancy-tested in calf were offered and these generally made $1580 to $1720 a head.

Sales of younger weaner cattle comprised mostly spring-drop lines in the sub-300kg weight range.



While these were all offered unweighed prices for steers were mostly made in the $1100 to $1340 per head price range while heifers rarely fell below $1000 a head, topping at around $1330.



On a per kilogram basis steers were estimated in the 365 to 500c price range while heifers ranged from 340 to 400c, with good support provided for future breeding purposes.

The sale of 1160 was conducted by Myrtleford and Albury agency Paull & Scollard and buying was primarily confirmed to the northeast, with a host of repeat buyer, local support.

The story Myrtleford females sell beyond $3000 first appeared on Stock & Land.