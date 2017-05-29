Industry says thanks

A night of appreciation


Lamb industry people from across two states gathered at Corowa, NSW saying thanks to retired and admired lamb buyer Noel Rutley after a career spanning 51 years with lamb processors, Gilbertson, Gathercole, Coles and AMG

  • Cheryl Arnel, Ballarat, with Joanna Cochran, Anne Clarke, Helen Morton all of Hamilton

  • Mark and Jo Flagg, Mark Flagg Livestock, Barrellan, NSW

  • Former Gilbertson-Greenham buyers: Terry Tancard, Peter Sharpe, Ray Clark

  • The Rutley family: Melanie, Robert, Carol Rothwell, Andrew, Christine, Craig, Ray Rothwell, with Fay and Noel Rutley

  • Noel, with former Coles livestock payment officer Deb Fechner and Andie Corrigan, AMG, Melbourne

  • Peter McConachy, Charles Stewart, Colac and Billy Hickey, McKibbons Transport

  • MC Herd lamb buyer, Paul Hebe, with Susan and Richard Wynne, Paull & Scollard, Corowa.

  • Belinda and Roy Monty, Landmark Corowa, NSW with Nigel Vince, MC Herd, Geelong

  • John Franklin and partner Helen Morton, Charles Stewart & Co; Hamilton

  • Tanya and Clinton Rixon, Corcoran Parker, Corowa, NSW

  • Hamilton stock agent, Warren Clark and wife Anne

  • The guest of honour: Fay and Noel Rutley, Moama, NSW

  • Fay and Noel Rutley, with sons, Robert, Andrew and Craig

  • The Old Firm (Dad's Army): Noel Rutley with his ever-reliable pick-up drover from his Coles days, Bill Hickey, McKibbons Transports

  • Commission buyer, John Lyons and friend Linda Casey

  • John Gregory, Rodwells Benalla with lamb producers Sean Durkin, Thorpdale and Tiger Morton, Mollyullah

  • Kevin Sanderson, Corcoran Parker, Wangaratta, Peter McConachy, Charles Stewart, Colac share a joke with Noel Rutley

  • Mark Flagg, Mark Flagg Livestock, Barellan, NSW and Michael Kerr, Kerr & Co Livestock, Hamilton

