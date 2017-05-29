The story Industry says thanks first appeared on Stock & Land.
Follow us on Facebook
From the front page
Sponsored by
Horror crash claims young siblings
UPDATE: The teenagers are believed to be from a family that works on the show circuit.
Brisbane sorbet officially Australia’s best ice cream | Photos
Australia’s best ice cream is produced right here in Queensland.
Wilga Downs sold under the hammer
The 4134 hectare Emerald property Wilga Downs made $3.87 million at auction.
New mandarin varieties failing to impress
Cordoma Farms, near Emerald, will remove one variety of mandarins from their operation this year.
Narrower stick boom reduces log damage
John Deere has released a narrower stick boom for its M-Series tracked harvesters.