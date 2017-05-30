Shorten demands Barnaby Joyce apology

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten has demanded an apology from Deputy Prime Minister and the Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce for his “thoughtless comments” about the Beaconsfield mine tragedy.

In a statement to the House of Representatives, Mr Shorten vented objection to Mr Joyce’s words made at a media door stop interview at Parliament House yesterday morning when he was asked about his views on the Adani mine.

“I remember Mr Shorten, didn't he stand outside a gold mine down in Tasmania, telling us all about how he, you know, he put on his hi-vis shirt and the bomber jacket, told us how he was all with the working man,” Mr Joyce said.

“Well he's not with them now - he's left them for dead.”

Mr Shorten demanded an apology from Mr Joyce to the family of Larry Knight who died during the tragedy in 2006 when a mine collapsed at Beaconsfield in Tasmania, while two trapped miners were rescued about two weeks later.

Mr Shorten said “This is not a random commentary from a Twitter troll; this is the person who is meant to be Deputy Prime Minister of Australia”.

“It is true that I was at Beaconsfield, but it is even more sadly true that a miner called Larry Knight died down that mine,” he said.

“It was a privilege to see how upwards of 250 people and more in that community, and the miners, rescued two trapped miners.

“But what I will never forget on that remarkable morning when the two men came out of the cage alive is that Larry Knight's family had held up the burial of their loved one so it would not distract from the rescue of the two miners who were in fact saved.

“So I simply ask this: before the Deputy Prime Minister rises to speak on any other matter in the House today, could he please come in here and apologise - not to me but to the family of Larry Knight, who did not need this whole thing dragged up again by the thoughtless comments of the Deputy Prime Minister Australia.”

Other Labor party members also condemned Mr Joyce’s comments including NSW MP Matt Thistlethwaite.

“Can I at the outset echo the words of the Leader of the Opposition on the shocking comments from the Deputy Prime Minister,” he said.

A heated question time also saw opposition members turn their backs on Mr Joyce.

Tasmanian Labor MP Brian Mitchell was removed from the chamber for an interjection saying, “Apologise for the disgraceful slur, you grub” that he was forced to withdraw.

Mr Joyce however refused to apologise, saying Mr Shorten had made an “inference”, in front of a full press gallery and, “a very competent fourth estate” and “not one of them drew that inference”.

“Not one of them drew the extent and the exaggeration that the member for Maribyrnong (Mr Shorten) has now placed on the record,” he said.

“I think that is disgraceful, what the member for Maribyrnong did.

“It is absolutely disgraceful, because that extension, that exaggeration, brought into play something that was never there.

“If it was there, the member for Maribyrnong would turn around and at least show his face, but of course the member for Maribyrnong will not, because the member for Maribyrnong has changed since then.

“Once upon a time he supported miners; now he no longer does.”

But some Nationals MPs said Mr Joyce hadn’t chosen his words wisely and could have apologised, ending the matter abruptly which they now fear could continue to escalate and become a distraction, while yesterday’s attack from Mr Shorten could signal the start of increasing pressure tactics from Labor, at the Nationals’ leader.

Manager of Opposition Business and Labor power-broker Tony Burke - who Mr Joyce is also sparring with on water policy issues and the Murray Darling Basin Plan - also called for an apology.

“The Deputy Prime Minister was asked to make this apology prior to rising to his feet on any other issue and that would have been the end of the matter,” he said.

“Does the Deputy Prime Minister honestly consider that the performance he just gave in this House was more important than an apology to the Knight family?

“Does he have any understanding of the gravity of the office that he holds?”

But Mr Joyce maintained his view that Mr Shorten’s inference was for designed for political purposes.

“If that inference was clear, prevalent and relevant then a very competent fourth estate would have drawn that to my attention during the press conference, but it was not there,” he said.

“I have the greatest respect for Larry Knight, who at 44 years of age lost his life, and not once would I besmirch his character.

“But if you read the transcript yourself, member for Watson (Mr Burke), you would see that I was talking to the member for Maribyrnong and about what he says.

“Read it now.”