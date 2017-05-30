Eradicating pesky trade barrier boosts UAE red meat market

FARMERS
have praised the culling of one of Australian agriculture’s biggest pests – technical
non-tariff trade barriers that often defy scientific reason or contradict
international standards, to restrict farm exports.
Last
week Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce revealed the
accepted shelf life of Australian vacuum-packed beef and sheep meat products
had been extended, to enhance trade to the UAE market.
Mr
Joyce praised the breakthrough saying the restricted shelf-life was estimated
to have cost industry up to $60 million per year.
Small
Business Minister and NSW Nationals Riverina MP Michael McCormack said it was
also a positive outcome for farmers in his local region which was home to
highly-regarded beef and sheep abattoirs.
The
National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) joined with red meat industry leaders to
welcome removal of the pesky UAE trade barrier, with sheepmeat shelf life extended
from 70 days to 90 days and beef changed from 90 days to 120 days.
NFF
president Fiona Simson said the news last week was an example of the value of
pursuing solutions to non-tariff trade barriers.
Ms
Simson said the Middle East was a “crucial market” for Australian beef and
sheepmeat with combined exports to the UAE alone valued at $295.8m per annum.
“The
breaking down of non-tariff trade barriers is acutely important for all
agricultural exports with seemingly ‘simple’ barriers often costing sectors
significantly as a result of limited or no market access,” she said.
“The
positive outcome for beef and sheepmeat demonstrates the value of industry and
government working together to achieve tangible results for Australian farmers,
food processors and manufacturers.”
Sheepmeat
Council of Australia President Jeff Murray said the UAE was one of the largest
markets for Australian sheepmeat and any increase in UAE market share was
welcomed.
Mr
Murray said liberalisation of restrictive sheepmeat shelf life regulations in
the UAE was a great outcome for Australian sheep producers and testament to the
close working relationship between government and industry.
“Going
forward, industry will continue to work in partnership with government in an
effort to reduce other technical barriers to trade within the Middle East and
North Africa region for the benefit of both consumers and sheep producers,” he
said.
Cattle
Council of Australia president Howard Smith said the government’s efforts in
providing commercial and scientific rigour to successfully make the case for
extended shelf life was welcomed.
“A
multi-pronged approach to trade, including the negotiation of free trade
agreements and the reduction of non-tariff barriers, such as shelf life
parameters, is required to maintain current market share,” he said.
“Specifically,
the shelf life extension for beef from 90 days to 120 days will open new
opportunities for producers to cater for this growing market.”
Mr
Joyce said the Coalition government had worked with industry, particularly Meat
and Livestock Australia, to advocate for an increased shelf life for meat by
providing the commercial and scientific justification to satisfy the UAE.
“This
is another in a long line of market access wins for Australia,” he said.
“The
UAE is a sophisticated importer and re-exporter of food products and a food
distribution hub for other markets in the region.
“Shelf
life remains a trade barrier in other Middle East countries, with a total cost
to industry of up to $86m each year.
“We
will use the UAE’s leadership and reputation to push for change in shelf life
in other countries in the region.”
Mr
McCormack said Australia produced some of the world's best agricultural goods,
which has helped maintain a significant share of valuable import markets like
the UAE, and ensured stronger farm-gate returns for Australian farmers.
The
NFF has identified non-tariff trade barriers, including those contained within
significant free trade deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership, as an area of
ongoing frustration - but also potential opportunity to enhance farm viability -
which demands greater government attention and investment.
Mr
Joyce said the Coalition government had invested $30.8m in the Agricultural
Competitiveness White Paper - released in 2015 - to improve access to premium
markets.
That
work included five new agricultural counsellors - including one in Saudi Arabia
- to give Australian producers better access to premium overseas markets,
tackle technical barriers to trade and expand into emerging markets while
maintaining and strengthening Australia’s position in existing markets.
Mr
Joyce’s Department website highlights various market access achievements since
the Coalition first came to government in 2013, by cutting technical
requirements imposed by other countries like; labelling; pest and disease
process requirements; and residue limits inconsistent with Australia’s
production systems and international standards or obligations under
international trade rules.
Some
of the listed breakthroughs include; improved access for lentils exported to
Bangladesh and wheat to Iran, by removing the mandatory fumigation requirement;
and chickpeas to Pakistan through reduced mandatory fumigation rates.
The
website also lists many other farm trade gains like improved market access for
feeder and slaughter cattle to China in July 2015, “after an import health
protocol replaced an old protocol negotiated in 1998 under which no animals
have been shipped”.