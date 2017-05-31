The wild dog menace | Video

A NEW video has been released showing why wild dogs are a problem and threat to both agriculture and the environment.



Developed with National Wild Dog Action Plan funding, wildlife management experts doctors Ben Allen and Matt Gentle give an overview as to the current impact of wild dogs in Australia and what we know about their ecology, movement and behaviour.

CLICK HERE for ​more information about the National Wild Dog Action Plan.

The wild dogs menace.

