Wellard offloads a livestock vessel

BIG West Australian based livestock exporter Wellard will sell one of its specialist vessels to an Israeli company for $34.9 million.

Wellard’s this morning announced it had signed a binding Memorandum of Agreement to sell the MV Ocean Outback to Dabbah Slaughterhouse Limited.

The sale of the mid-sized MV Ocean Outback, which was built in 2010, is part of Wellard’s ongoing review of its fleet to match its shipping capacity to current market conditions and future fleet additions.

The sale of the Outback will result in an estimated $16.34 million reduction in existing debt, $18.22m increase in cash on hand and $13.02m non-cash accounting loss resulting from the impairment in the book value of the asset and related inventory.

Wellard expects completion of the sale to occur in first quarter of the 2018 financial year.

The sale is subject to the Norwegian Shipbrokers’ Association’s Memorandum of Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Ships, which provides standard terms and conditions adopted internationally for sale of oceangoing ships, and includes certain provisions, such as a final inspection of the vessel that may result in minor adjustment to the cash received.

The vessel has undergone recent drydocking in Singapore and is considered in good working condition.

Wellard chief executive officer Mauro Balzarini said the company regularly reviewed the make-up of its fleet to match it to current and expected future capacity demands.

“Wellard had received several approaches from parties interested in purchasing our vessels, so we used the opportunity to progress the sale of the MV Ocean Outback to right-size our fleet,” he said.

“The cash-realisation and efficiencies Wellard gains in our view outweigh the capital loss on this transaction.

“Wellard continues to work through very difficult trading conditions, which have remained soft in the second half of the financial year.”