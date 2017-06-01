Merino lamb prices skyrocket at Wagga | Photos, Video MEET THE MARKET: Yvette McKenzie of "Grasmere", Bethungra was thrilled when her Merino wethers made $152.20. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

STAND-OUT LAMBS: Doug Constance of "Werralong", Berridale NSW sold extra-heavy second cross Poll Dorset lambs for $230 through livestock agents GJ Hulm at the Wagga market. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

A NUMBERS GAME: Buyers, livestock agents and vendors brave the chilly conditions of less than two degrees at the Wagga market. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

SOLID RESULT: Returns were good across all categories at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds

ACTION: The team from Landmark Wagga take the bids at the Wagga sheep and lamb sale. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds



COMPETITION: Livestock agents from Landmark Wagga take the bids. Pictures: Nikki Reynolds Tweet Facebook of

HIGH prices for extra-heavy lambs come as no secret with the market currently booming.

But when vendors receive a whopping $152.20 for the “seconds” of their Merino lambs, which were shorn earlier this week to cut a fleece worth $40, it’s time to do the maths and see some big profits.



“These were the bottoms (or bottom of the full drop) and it is just incredible to receive this price considering they had already cut $40 worth of wool, which makes them worth $190,” said elated vendor Yvette McKenzie.

Ms McKenzie of “Grasmere” at Bethungra offered the 110 Merino lambs, rising 12-months, at the Wagga market.

“The result was amazing … who says you can’t do that with Merinos,” she said. In all the market attracted 36,300 sheep and lambs, which was another big market in terms of numbers and returns.

Old Junee vendor Michael Hart topped the market with extra-heavy lambs sold through Riverina Livestock Agents for $238. It compared favourably with the stand-out price of $247 received by Milbrulong vendor Jeff Hoffman of “Ceranya”, last month.

The trip from Berridale, over the mountain to Wagga, paid dividends for Doug Constance of “Werralong.” Mr Constance sold 200 extra heavy second cross Poll Dorset lambs, which had been finished on grain, for a high of $230 through GJ Hulm.



It was a price he was pleased with and the overall return was more than he had initially estimated which indicated the industry demand for high-end lambs.

Meat and Livestock Australia’s, National Livestock Reporting Service market reporter, Leann Dax, said overall there were few store lambs in the offering. And despite, big numbers being yarded, the demand for store lambs from restockers was still strong.

She said the top lines of Merino lambs were selling extremely well. And buyers were certainly taking into account the skin values too.

The story Merino lamb prices skyrocket at Wagga | Photos, Video first appeared on The Rural.