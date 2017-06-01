Joyce speaks out against $1/litre milk on world milk day

FEDERAL Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce.

FEDERAL Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce has used world milk day to highlight the pitfalls of major supermarkets selling milk products at $1 per litre describing it as an elaborate advertising campaign.

Speaking to media in Canberra today, Mr Joyce reiterated his long-running criticism of milk being sold at an undervalued price in a campaign that first started in early 2011 and has since attracted ongoing political attention.

“It’s ridiculous that a place such as NZ - with 19 billion litres of milk - does not have $1 per litre milk but apparently we do,” Mr Joyce said.

“This has always been an anachronism.

“All that’s happening is this – is that Coles and Woolworths are advertising their shops by not paying what they should for milk and it’s ridiculous

“Everybody knows you can’t have water dearer than milk for God’s sake.”

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation has declared June 1 World Milk Day, and the event has been praised by Australian farming groups like the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation as an opportunity to promote milk consumption and the hard work of dairy farmers.

QDO President Brian Tessmann thanked Queensland consumers for supporting our farmers by buying locally sourced branded milk all year round.

“Our dairy farmers work hard seven days a week, 365 days a year to create fresh, great tasting and wholesome fresh milk that Queenslanders consumed every day.

“It is important that the community are aware that their choices at the checkout are making a difference to supporting the brands that support us.

“We encourage everyone to keep buying branded to support farmers from every producer as this the best way to ensure our farmers get a fair price for their product.”

“Buying fresh branded milk gives a fair price back to Queensland dairy farmers.

“The extra dollars you spend on branded milk is invested into the quality improvements of milk products.”

Mr Tessmann said QDO would continue its campaign to break the $1 per litre milk price glass ceiling by working with the government and the major retailers to get a fairer deal for our farmers.

NSW Farmers’ Dairy Committee Chair, Erika Chesworth, said world milk day was an opportunity to highlight the Australian dairy industry and keep in mind farmers were still doing it tough more than 12 months on since the ‘dairy crisis’ began.

“Our farmers face a number of challenges,” she said.

“The ‘dairy crisis’ is still not over – farmers have had to deal with a long period of low farm gate milk prices, and also high and increasing input costs.

“Now more than ever, dairy farmers need the support of their community.

“So if you can, buy branded, shop local and raise a glass of fresh milk in thanks to our Aussie dairy farmers.”

Ms Chesworth said dairy farmers boost state and federal economies, last year contributing $584 million dollars to the NSW economy while providing employment to regional communities.