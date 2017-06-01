The sale of 950, which was conducted in dry but chilly conditions, offered mostly locally bred spring-drop calves with a few yards of older yearling-off steers.

Buyers from the broader central Victorian region claimed the lion's share of yarding along with a lone live export order which operated essentially without opposition on the heavier steer lines.

Prices achieved were tightly bunch making in the $1100- $1350 per head price range which resulted in per kilogram rates of 360 to 470-cents across both the young steer and heifer lines.

Kyneton prices resist going over the top

Hardwick's buyer, Brian Brady







The story Kyneton prices resist going over the top first appeared on Stock & Land.