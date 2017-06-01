The sale of 950, which was conducted in dry but chilly conditions, offered mostly locally bred spring-drop calves with a few yards of older yearling-off steers.
Buyers from the broader central Victorian region claimed the lion's share of yarding along with a lone live export order which operated essentially without opposition on the heavier steer lines.
Prices achieved were tightly bunch making in the $1100- $1350 per head price range which resulted in per kilogram rates of 360 to 470-cents across both the young steer and heifer lines.
The story Kyneton prices resist going over the top first appeared on Stock & Land.