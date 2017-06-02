Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald jailed for up to 10 years over coal deal

Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald will join his one-time political ally Eddie Obeid in prison after the Supreme Court jailed him for a maximum of 10 years for criminal misconduct for giving a lucrative coal exploration licence to a former union boss.

Macdonald, 68, is the second Labor figure to be jailed after explosive corruption inquiries that kicked off in November 2012.

In a scathing judgment on Friday, Justice Christine Adamson said Macdonald knew giving a multimillion-dollar coal exploration licence to a company chaired by his political associate John Maitland "looked bad and was bad".

He had engaged in a "desperate attempt to justify the unjustifiable" and "sought to cloak his misconduct" in the "apparently worthy" venture of a training mine to promote mining safety.

Justice Adamson said the deal with Doyles Creek Mining was deliberately announced on Christmas Eve 2008 so that it would "pass unnoticed".

"The people of NSW were betrayed by Mr Macdonald's conduct," Justice Adamson said.

In a detailed judgment lasting more than three hours, she said Macdonald was "devious" and had a "misplaced sense of entitlement".

While the Crown had argued Macdonald was motivated to benefit his "mate" as an act of friendship or as political payback for supporting his preselection, Justice Adamson said no clear motive was established and she could not rule out a financial motive.

She sentenced Macdonald to 10 years in prison with a non-parole period of seven years, expiring on May 25, 2024.

A jury found the former upper house MP guilty in March of two counts of misconduct in public office for awarding the licence to Doyles Creek Mining to benefit Maitland.

A former head of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, Maitland made $6 million from the deal and was found guilty as an accessory.

Justice Adamson said Maitland knew he and Doyles Creek Mining "were being given a gift".

He was sentenced on Friday to a maximum of six years in prison with a non-parole period of four years, starting on May 25, 2021.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is taking steps to claw back his profit under proceeds of crime laws.

Obeid was found guilty in June last year of misconduct in public office over his family's secret business dealings at Circular Quay.

He was jailed in December for a maximum of five years.

Justice Adamson said Obeid's conduct in that case was "not nearly as serious" as the offending involved in Macdonald's case.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption heard the Doyles Creek deal, famously toasted at an $1800 dinner at the upmarket Catalina restaurant in Rose Bay, was "a financial disaster for the people of NSW".

"The state gained almost nothing for this disposition of hot property to Mr Maitland and his associates," counsel assisting the ICAC, Peter Braham, SC, said in his opening address in March 2013.

Justice Adamson said Macdonald was involved in a "cynical" plan for Maitland to acquire letters of support for a "training mine" at Doyles Creek in the Hunter Valley from high-profile business and political figures.

She said the "ultimate audience" for the letters was neither Macdonald nor the mining department, which was unlikely to be taken in by the scheme.

The letters were designed to "forestall criticism" from the public once it became clear Macdonald had awarded a lucrative coal licence to a political associate without a competitive tender, Justice Adamson said.

The training mine was "little more than a device" to hide Macdonald's real motivations to benefit Maitland.

Justice Adamson said Macdonald knew the state of NSW was "foregoing" a potentially significant additional financial contribution by failing to put the licence to tender.

The Supreme Court heard a BHP subsidiary paid $91 million in 2006 to explore for coal at Caroona in NSW while China Shenhua Energy Limited paid $276 million in 2008 for its Watermark licence.

Doyles Creek Mining did not make such a payment.

Justice Adamson said Macdonald's own department did not support the Doyles Creek plan and he did not take it to cabinet because "he did not want to subject the direct allocation to scrutiny".

Macdonald had insisted the training mine proposal made the Doyles Creek deal unique and in the public interest.

But Crown prosecutor Michael McHugh, SC, told the jury Macdonald "misused his power" by placing the interests of Doyles Creek Mining, the company chaired by his "mate" Maitland, above the interests of the state.

Justice Adamson said the deal was not the result of "true friendship" and was not pay-back for a political debt but it was never acceptable for a minister to use their position to benefit their mates.

High-profile backers including broadcaster Alan Jones had courted controversy by rallying around Macdonald in character references submitted to the court to support his bid to avoid a jail sentence.

Macdonald and Obeid, along with Obeid's middle son Moses, are now facing a trial over a $30 million coal deal involving the Obeid family's rural property at Mount Penny in the Bylong Valley.

On Tuesday, the trio formally waived their right to a committal hearing to test the strength of the prosecution case and will proceed directly to trial.

They will enter their pleas in the District Court on June 9.​

The NSW Court of Criminal Appeal will hear his three-day appeal against his conviction and sentence next week.

The Sydney Morning Herald.