Competing for a quality offering of 6500, the successful buyers trucked sheep to the northeast, southwest, central and northwest areas of the state while some interstate travelers went home empty-handed.

A reasonable supply of wether lambs were also hotly contested, with these sold mostly for processing, from $115 to $140 a head

Wycheproof scanned in lamb ewes hunted to $330 Angus Barber, Beulah East, with his Border Leicester Merino ewe lambs sold to $292 a head

James Doak, Watchem sold these Oldon-blood Merino ewes to $278

Ruralco livestock manager, Rob Bolton kept a close eye on proceedings

Brothers, Caleeb and Hamish Farnsworth, secured these Merino ewes for their family property at Underbool

St Arnaud-district Merino breeder, Nigel Greenaway, Beasley's Bridge was happy to move on several lines of joined ewes

John and Andrew Hemley, Stawell sold the market top ewe lambs to $330 and then paid to $262 for Merino young ewes

Paddy O'Rielly and Shan Coffey were part of the Landmark selling team Tweet Facebook of

The story Wycheproof scanned in lamb ewes hunted to $330 first appeared on Stock & Land.