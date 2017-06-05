Winter arrives with a bang​

It was conditions more condusive to ice hockey than football as the u/14s began making their way out onto the field at Quantong, near Horsham on Saturday morning.

There was plenty of crunch factor throughout south-eastern Australia, with temperatures as low as -5 recorded in non-Alpine areas.

@sustainable_haven shared this image of a frosty start to to the day with the Wimmera Mail-Times. "Minus two this morning. Roses frozen," he wrote.

THE INDIAN summer that brought wet and mild conditions to much of eastern and southern Australia throughout May is officially over.

Parts of inland NSW, Victoria and South Australia shivered through a string of five consecutive frosty nights while even suburban Sydney recorded temperatures as low as -1.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said a slow moving high pressure system had been responsible for a period of calm, fine weather, featuring sunny days with light winds but extremely cold nights.

In the Victorian Mallee, Hopetoun shivered through a night of -5, while it was also chilly in Horsham, -2.7 on Saturday night and Rutherglen dropped to -3.4 in a run of three consecutive nights below -3.

Through NSW, Mudgee dropped down to a minimum of 3.1, while Temora in the Riverina got down to -3.9, while in SA, Loxton logged a minimum of -2.9 on Friday night and Clare was down as low as -3 on Saturday night.

While the cold snap has made it difficult to jump out of bed in the morning it has had its benefits for the agriculture sector.

In Victoria, farmers are reporting the frosts, combined with widespread baiting, have put the brakes on surging mouse populations while through sodden parts of Victoria and southern NSW the cold and clear conditions have allowed paddocks to dry up.

This has allowed farmers who had been parked up due to excessive moisture, to get back on their ground to complete their sowing programs.

