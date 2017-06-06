Charleville students get taste of coastal stud handling

​AWAY from the vast paddocks and mulga of commercial beef properties they're used to, a group of Charleville students experienced the more intimate environment of the stud cattle arena at the Bundaberg Show last week.

Eighteen Charleville State High School agriculture students made the 10-hour trip to Bundaberg to help out with the stud cattle competition.

Agriculture science teacher, Dawn Collier, organised the trip and said it was important students gained an insight into the stud breeding part of the beef business.

"The majority have worked on large properties with mustering and marking and all that kind of stuff out in the mulga," Ms Collier said.

"This (showing stud cattle) is a totally different type of working and moving and handling of cattle."

The students ranged in experience from some who've never been near to cattle to those who've grown up on beef operations.

Ms Collier said so much of the focus out west was on expansive operations built on a Bos Indicus live export model that stud breeding was a world away for many students.

"This is the first time with hands-on intensive learning and learning about the European breeds," she said.

It was certainly no holiday for the students who were kept busy helping studs feed, house, groom and lead cattle during the judging.

In keeping with tradition, they bunked down in the cattle stall area to be ready for early starts or night-time call-outs.

Most also took part in the junior paraders competition.

The inclusion of small breeds at the show presented an ideal introduction for less confident students to become familiar with showing cattle.

Charleville State High School has had connections with schools in the Wide Bay area previously which prompted the visit.

Ms Collier said the relationship had been a tremendously positive one over the years, with the Bundaberg cattle fraternity proving very friendly and accommodating.

HANDS ON: Charleville State High School students, Natalya Dingle and Renee Duff holding the small breeds champion exhibit, Collinthia Park Lady Helen 2 with her calf, Lucky.

"It's totally out of their comfort zone, that's why I chose Bundaberg. A lot haven't been here," she said.

Stud owners gave glowing feedback about the students.

"They've been surprisingly shocked and happy with how they've been working," Ms Collier said.

"I'm just so pleased with some of them for their first time in the ring. Some are fitting like they've done it for ages."

Part of the education process saw the students learn from the other schools participating in the show.

"These guys have linked up with the other students and they've been sharing knowledge, and the exhibitors have just been polishing that knowledge," Ms Collier said.

She said plans are being made for Bundaberg students to visit a 5261 hectare (13,000 acre) property in Charleville where the roles will be reversed, giving coastal students a feel for a commercial operation.

