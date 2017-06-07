Elders continues push into horticulture

ELDERS' push into the horticulture sector continues with the confirmed purchase of horticulture business, Ace Ohlsson.

Ace Ohlsson provides services and inputs to primary producers of horticulture crops with five locations across New South Wales, including a central retail operation at the Sydney markets.

The move appears to reinforce comments made by Elders chief executive officer, Mark Allison, at the 2016 National Horticulture Convention where he said the company was "primed to work with horticulture into the future".

"Horticulture for us is a prime market. We have the experience and history but now we have the opportunity to invest much more in it," Mr Allison said at the time.

BUY IN: Elders CEO, Mark Allison, speaking at last year's National Horticulture Convention on the Gold Coast where he outlined the company's intentions to invest in agriculture.

Elders was also listed as a strategic partner of the convention and has previously been a "leading strategic partner" with Ausveg.

The acquisition is in line with Elders' Eight Point Plan to expand the company's geographical footprint and its specialised horticultural offering.

“The Ace Ohlsson business will continue to build on Elders’ breadth of horticultural and technical specialists, and expand our market share in New South Wales,” Mr Allison said.

“As well established leaders in the horticulture industry, we believe the Ace Ohlsson business is a good strategic and cultural fit for Elders.

Ace Ohlsson boasts 20 trained agronomists with specialised skills.

Apart from agronomy, the business also offers services in financial assessments, machinery, marketing, irrigation, seed, varieties and seed technology.

It was the first agricultural business in NSW to be fully accredited by Agsafe. The accreditation involved installing a flammable liquid store, bunding throughout, chemical segregation and staff safety training.

NETWORKED: Ace Ohlsson general manager, Charlie Horder, says the business will continue to operate as usual but will see benefits from being part of the Elders network.

Ace Ohlsson general manager, Charlie Horder, said the business will continue to operate as usual but will see benefits from the Elders network.

“Ace Ohlsson has been servicing horticultural growers in New South Wales for 80 years, and we believe with the support of Elders’ national network we will now be able to provide an even greater offering to our clients,” Mr Horder said.

“The focus of Ace Ohlsson has always been about providing our clients with the best service, and we’re excited to be able to do this alongside the Elders brand."